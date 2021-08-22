30 Small Ways to Romanticize Your Life

So everyone’s telling you to “romanticize your life,” but how do you actually do it? The concept seems simple, but when it comes down to it, it can feel difficult to work self care into your daily routine. Luckily, there are tons of ways to romanticize your life and practice self love every single day.
What Does It Mean To Romanticize Your Life?
Have you ever met someone who just seems like the main character of their story? They have a thoughtful routine, spend time taking care of themselves, and genuinely enjoy their day-to-day life. I spent years longing to be that person, and then I realized something:
I could be that person. I just had to start.
Romanticizing your life isn’t about wearing champagne-colored lounge sets or drinking matcha lattes. It’s about doing things that make you feel good and learning to enjoy the little moments in life.
Why You Should Start Romanticizing Your Life
Better question: Why not?!
When I started romanticizing my life, I immediately noticed a difference in my mood day-to-day. I found myself finally able to slow down, enjoy the moment, and rest in a way I hadn’t for a very long time.
At its core, romanticizing your life is about appreciating the small stuff. That kind of gratitude does wonders for your mental health and self love.
30 Ways to Romanticize Your Life Today
Not sure how exactly to start romanticizing your life? Try these ideas!
- Create your dream morning routine. It takes time, but you can become that person who wakes up early, makes a homemade latte, and reads ten pages of a book before work. Start by getting up just 15 minutes earlier, and work your way up from there.
- Make yourself a real breakfast. No more grabbing a granola bar as you rush out the door. Treat yourself to a filling breakfast you actually enjoy, and take time to savor it.
- Write letters to friends and family. I love snail mail. Surprise your loved ones with hand-written letters just because. You’ll feel like a Jane Austen character sitting down to write them, and your friends will feel especially loved.
- Buy a ridiculous piece of clothing. That massive faux fur coat you’ve been eyeing in the vintage shop window? It’s time to buy it, even if you just wear it around the house or for a solo photoshoot.
- Create a soundtrack for your life. Curate a few different Spotify playlists for different things you do throughout the week, like a work playlist, a cleaning playlist, and a nighttime routine playlist. You’ll feel like you’re in a movie!
- Take yourself on a date. Who needs a partner?! Whether you’re single or not, taking yourself on a solo date is a great way to practice self love.
- Put up Christmas decorations in the summer. There’s no law against celebrating Christmas whenever you want. Decorate the house, make Christmas cookies, and invite friends over to exchange Secret Santa gifts.
- Get dolled up for no reason. Personally, I love dressing up for a night in. You don’t need an excuse to wear your favorite outfit or to fix your hair. Just do it for you.
- Book your dream Airbnb. You know, the one you’ve had saved forever but never actually visited? Book it! Take your bestie or go by yourself and explore the nearby town.
- Start collecting things.
- Build a sand castle. Bored at the beach? Play in the sand! There’s no reason adults can’t engage in playful activities. In fact, it can actually be good for you.
- Catch a sunset.
- Go fly a kite. It might seem childish, but it’s still tons of fun! Grab a cheap kite at the dollar store, head to a local park, and enjoy the breeze!
- Use the nice dishes. There’s no reason you have to save your nice glass dishware for guests. Eat takeout off the fine china or drink water out of a wine glass. Why not?
- Buy yourself flowers. You don’t have to wait for someone else to treat you to flowers. Next time you’re at the farmer’s market, grab a bouquet for yourself. You could even make it a weekly thing!
- Have a photo shoot with your friends. Pick coordinating outfits, find a cute location, and hire a photographer for an hour or two. Professional photos can make you feel so good about yourself, and they’re even more fun with friends.
- Plan a solo picnic. Cheese, crackers, wine, the works! Take yourself to a park for a quiet picnic on your own. Bonus points if you have a cute picnic blanket or basket.
- Create a vision board. That life you’ve been dreaming of? Let’s manifest it! Use Canva to create a vision board for the life you want to live, and put it up somewhere you’ll see it often. (I keep mine as my computer wallpaper!)
- Learn an instrument. Don’t we all want to be that mysterious girl playing piano in the next apartment over? Here’s the thing: that could be you! Invest in instrument or voice lessons and become the prima donna you’ve always wanted to be.
- Go get a makeover. Nothing like a new haircut or color to make you feel great. Dye your hair pink. Chop it all off. Go platinum blonde. It’s time for the look you’ve been trying to talk yourself out of.
- Redecorate your space. If your office or bedroom has you feeling less than inspired, switch it up! Grab some new decor at a thrift store or look for DIYs on Pinterest. You deserve a space that looks and feels like you.
- Get yourself a signature piece of jewelry. For some reason, I think it’s so cool when someone has a ring or necklace they wear every day without fail. Go buy one for yourself! Pick something that reminds you of the life you want to live.
- Host a fancy dinner party. Invite all your friends over for a delicious meal, and tell them to dress up! There’s just something special about slipping into a nice dress and spending time with all your closest pals.
- Learn to make coffee at home. A proper latte can make you feel so fancy. Treat yourself to make quality coffee at home and start every day feeling put-together. Plus, you can impress your friends with your new skills when they come over for brunch!
- Practice saying “thank you” to yourself. Spend a day thanking your mind and body for all it does. “Thank you waking up in a good mood.” “Thank you for allowing me to walk through the park.” “Thank you for providing me with creative ideas.” Say it out loud!
- Go on a solo trip. There’s nothing more badass than a woman taking herself on a solo vacation. Book that trip you’ve been dreaming of, get yourself a new outfit for the occasion, and enjoy yourself!
- Start calling yourself what you are. If you write for fun, you’re a writer. If you paint for fun, you’re a painter. If you play piano for fun, you’re a pianist. Step into your hobby and start telling people about it! Trust me, it feels really good to give yourself a title like that.
- Unplug for a weekend. Warn your friends and family that you’ll be unavailable, and then plan an entire weekend free from your phone, computer, or television. Read books, go for walks, and just rest.
- Send holiday cards. Take a funny photo in an ugly sweater and send it to your best friends with a hand-written note. Bonus if you get your dog or cat in on the action!
- Journal about the things you’re thankful for. Again, gratitude is key. At the end of every day, write down five things you’re thankful for, big or small. The next day, you’ll be more likely to notice them.