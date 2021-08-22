30 Small Ways to Romanticize Your Life

So everyone’s telling you to “romanticize your life,” but how do you actually do it? The concept seems simple, but when it comes down to it, it can feel difficult to work self care into your daily routine. Luckily, there are tons of ways to romanticize your life and practice self love every single day.

What Does It Mean To Romanticize Your Life?

Have you ever met someone who just seems like the main character of their story? They have a thoughtful routine, spend time taking care of themselves, and genuinely enjoy their day-to-day life. I spent years longing to be that person, and then I realized something:

I could be that person. I just had to start.

Romanticizing your life isn’t about wearing champagne-colored lounge sets or drinking matcha lattes. It’s about doing things that make you feel good and learning to enjoy the little moments in life.

Why You Should Start Romanticizing Your Life

Better question: Why not?!

When I started romanticizing my life, I immediately noticed a difference in my mood day-to-day. I found myself finally able to slow down, enjoy the moment, and rest in a way I hadn’t for a very long time.

At its core, romanticizing your life is about appreciating the small stuff. That kind of gratitude does wonders for your mental health and self love.

30 Ways to Romanticize Your Life Today

Not sure how exactly to start romanticizing your life? Try these ideas!