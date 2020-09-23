Contributor Log In/Sign Up
30 Minutes of Ocean Waves for Relaxation

There's nothing more relaxing than the sounds of nature.

Beautiful ocean scene - Bushranger&#039;s Bay, Victoria, Australia

Ocean waves are exceptionally relaxing, and put me into a meditative state. No matter how stressed I am, or how fast my mind is racing, the sound of the ocean is guaranteed to empty my mind, and I feel like I become one with nature.

One morning I went for a bushwalk to a local ocean beach. I got there early and sat up on a dune for breakfast. I just happened to have my camera with me, and as no one else was around, I filmed the beach so I could return to those ocean sounds any time to chill out, and help me relax and sleep.

Here is that video – 30 minutes of beautiful ocean beach waves in 4K. Enjoy 🙂

30 minutes beach waves from Bushrangers Bay, Victoria, Australia.
Anna Shelley - Musician, Author, Artist

Anna Shelley, Musician, Author, Artist

Anna Shelley is known for her meditative ambient music. With a resonance that weaves its way through the souls of all who feel it, Anna Shelley’s music is a feeling - a knowing - a connection.

Ethereal flutes and hypnotic piano float through atmospheric soundscapes inspired by nature and the cosmos.

She weaves her signature dreamy tones through her music, which spills over into her writing - from her prolific blog to her published books.

Her music is used by many meditation teachers as background meditation music and healing sound baths.

Anna Shelley’s World is the home of her intriguing newsletters: AnnaShelley.com/more

And in her Fan Club she shares exclusive music and meditations: shop.AnnaShelley.com/fan-club

