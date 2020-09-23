30 Minutes of Ocean Waves for Relaxation

Ocean waves are exceptionally relaxing, and put me into a meditative state. No matter how stressed I am, or how fast my mind is racing, the sound of the ocean is guaranteed to empty my mind, and I feel like I become one with nature.

One morning I went for a bushwalk to a local ocean beach. I got there early and sat up on a dune for breakfast. I just happened to have my camera with me, and as no one else was around, I filmed the beach so I could return to those ocean sounds any time to chill out, and help me relax and sleep.

Here is that video – 30 minutes of beautiful ocean beach waves in 4K. Enjoy 🙂