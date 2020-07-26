30 Disability Leaders We are Celebrating Today (and Everyday)

Today, on the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Diversability announced the 2020 D-30 Disability List, honoring the unique accomplishments of 30 disability leaders globally.

In May 2020, we made an open call for nominations to this inaugural list and after receiving almost 400 nominations for almost 150 disability leaders, the D-30 Selection Committee helped us highlight the work of 30 individuals with disabilities. We know that this list is not comprehensive of all the disabled people doing great work, but we hope that this can be a catalyst for continuing to advance disability inclusion, leadership, and representation at all levels.

“That impact is unconditional that you’ve already made. And reading all of these stories, all around the globe, so many different disabilities, so many intersections of identities, my heart swelled reading these and realizing how much people are just triumphant, and how much disability creates so much beauty in the human spirit and so much resilience and strength and power. And they are already possibility models for people in their lives and people like myself witnessing that.” A message from D-30 Selection Committee member Alex Locust to all those nominated, as recorded on a special episode of the Tiffany & Yu podcast

2020 D-30 Disability Impact List honorees by the numbers

Age range: 14-83 (median age: 38)

Number of countries represented: 10

Gender identity: 63% female, 27% male, 10% nonbinary

Black: 33%, non-Black people of color: 47%, LGBTQIA+: 27%

On a black background, a gold circle centered in the middle with the white Diversability logo and black silhouettes of people with mixed disabilities. Below, curved to meet the circle, white text reads, “#D30DisList”. Surrounding the circle is a grid of photos of the honorees.

Meet the 2020 D-30 Disability Impact List

(in alphabetical order by first name)

Abha Khetarpal (she/her) – Counselor | India Annet Babirye (she/her) – Social Worker | Uganda Brenda Mudzimu (she/her) – Executive Director, Miss Albinism Zimbabwe Trust | Zimbabwe Cara Elizabeth Yar Khan (she/her) – Entrepreneurial Humanitarian | USA Caroline Casey (she/her) – Founder, The Valuable 500 | Ireland Catalina Devandas-Aguilar (she/her) – Special Rapporteur, United Nations OHCHR | Costa Rica Dhanya Ravi (she/her) – Freelance Content Writer and Disability Evangelist | India Dior Vargas (she/her) – Latina Feminist Mental Health Activist | USA Donna Lee (she/her) – RID (NIC) Certified American Sign Language Interpreter | USA Florence Ndagire (she/her) – Lawyer and International Disability Rights Consultant | Uganda Garrison Redd (he/him) – Founder, The Garrison Redd Project | USA Haidi Peng (he/him) – Artist | China Ikponwosa Ero (she/her) – U.N. Independent Expert on the enjoyment of human rights by persons with albinism | Nigeria James LeBrecht (he/him) – Filmmaker | USA Jennifer White-Johnson (she/her) – Professor of Visual Communication at Bowie State University | USA Jennison Asuncion (he/him) – Head of Accessibility Engineering Evangelism, LinkedIn | Canada Jordan Reeves (she/her) – Disability Advocate and Author | USA Kenny Fries (he/him) – Writer | Germany Kiran Nayak. B (he/him) – Disability Rights Advocate | India Leslie Irby (she/her) – Disability Advocate | USA Michael Hess (he/him) – Executive Director/Founder, Blind Institute of Technology | USA Milagros (Millie) Gonzalez (she/her) – Public Relations Professional | USA Namulinda Esther (she/her) – Founder/Chairperson, Support Organization of Parents with Disabilities | Uganda Roberta Louise Francis Watene (Robbie) (she/her) – Co-Founder/Director, The Lucy Foundation | New Zealand Ryan J. Haddad (he/him) – Actor and Playwright | USA Stefanie Lyn Kaufman-Mthimkhulu (they/them, she/her) – Executive Director, Project LETS | USA Teresa Danso-Danquah (she/her) – Manager, NextGen Initiatives at Disability:IN | USA Wendy Lu (she/her) – News Editor and Disability Reporter, HuffPost | USA Wil A. Alveno (he/him) – Disability Advocate | USA ziggy farrow walker (they/them) – Community Organizer | USA

We also recognized the impact of Stacey Park Milbern (1987-2020) as an in memoriam honoree. Learn more about Stacey in the Disability Visibility Project and the New York Times.

A special thank you to our D-30 Selection Committee Members

(in order by first name)

Alex Locust, he/she/they – Counselor, Workshop Facilitator, Glamputee | USA Amornthep Sachamuneewongse (Sanju), he/him – Founder, Sati App | Thailand Emon Shakoor, she/her – Founder & CEO, Blossom Accelerator | Saudi Arabia Erin Brown, she/her – Disability Inclusion Consultant | The Bahamas Joe Vasquez, he/him – Venture Partner, Revel Partners | USA Lani Dickinson, she/her – Freelance Artist, Teacher, and Salesforce Administrator Trainee | USA Tatiana Lee, she/her – Model, Actor, and Hollywood Inclusion Advocate | USA

The D-30 Disability Impact List was made possible by Diversability team members Katy Brennan and Alyssa Yam.

Learn more about the #D30DisList and D-30 honorees at http://mydiversability.com/d30.

This post was originally published on July 26, 2020 at Diversability.