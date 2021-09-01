30 Day Energy Challenge

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
If you are not familiar with my work. I am a Habit Strategist. Something I love to do is make content practical. I take my favorite podcasts, books, speeches, articles, etc and I provide the habit I have implemented into my life post-consumption.

This week’s content is here.

In my past newsletters, we discussed the 3 factors that influence your energy.

  1. The way you use your body
  2. Where you focus your attention 
  3. What words you use to describe an event 

gabriellaOM believes in action > consumption. That’s why we put together a simple exercise for you to do each day. 

Try these 30 recipes this month. Take note of how each influences your energy throughout the day. 

Coffee optional. 

Rooting for you, 
Gabriella

    Gabriella Rosen

