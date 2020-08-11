Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Words That Could Be Holding You Back From Losing Weight Long Term

Find out why your words matter and how to change them.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Your words matter. Why, because different words create different feelings inside of you. Your words make up the sentences in your brain. These sentences are your thoughts. Your thoughts create your feelings. Your feelings create your actions and your actions create your results. That’s why the words that you use matter.

When it comes to sustaining long term weight loss, the actions that you consistently take are what determines your success or failure. Therefore, the language that you use daily matters. As a Weight Loss Coach, I’ve noticed three words that are commonly used when trying to lose weight that could actually be making the weight loss journey harder for you.

The first word is should. When you say to yourself, “I should go for a walk”. The word should generates feelings of guilt, like you’re not doing enough and it can lead you down the path of beating yourself up. These thoughts make you feel useless, miserable and definitely not interested in going for a walk.

Try swapping the word should for the word could. “I could go for a walk”. The feeling you get from this sentence is so different. The word could shifts your energy immediately helping you to feel lighter and think that going for a walk is achievable. It may even inspire you to actually choose to go for a walk.

The word could helps to empower you to make a change. So next time you think, “I should go for a walk”. Swap it out for “I could go for a walk” and see the difference in how it makes you feel.

Photo by Arek Adeoyeon Unsplash

The second word is can’t. “I can’t go to the gym tonight because I’m too busy”. Again the word can’t generates feelings of guilt and disempowerment. Using the word can’t is giving the power to something outside of you. You’re allowing the thought that you’re too busy to be the reason you don’t go to the gym.

Try swapping the word can’t with the word won’t and it will feel more truthful. Thinking I won’t go to the gym allows you to own the decision that you’re choosing not to go to the gym. You can always make time for the things you really want to do so being too busy is generally just an excuse.

Next time you think, “I can’t go to the gym tonight”, swap it out for “I won’t go to the gym tonight” which empowers you to own your decision and allows you to take responsibility for the decision you’re making. Acknowledging this decision is not so much about helping you to take the action of actually going to the gym, but rather opening you up to understanding how the words you use make you feel.

Photo by Geert Pieterson Unsplash

The third word is want. “I want to eat healthier foods this week”. Again the word want doesn’t make you feel good or in control. It’s describing something as though it’s out of reach and you can’t achieve it.

Try swapping the word want for the word will. “I will eat healthier foods this week”. Using the word will means you’re making a commitment to yourself that you will take action to achieve your goal. You’re making a decision in that moment and empowering yourself.

It may even inspire you to sit down and make a meal plan for the week. Then write a shopping list and go to the supermarket to buy only the foods on your list. This will enable you to be able to cook nutritious meals so you can eat healthier during the week. If you continue just saying “I want to eat healthier”, you’ll just keep thinking about wanting to do it, but never actually taking action to achieve the goal.

Photo by Brooke Larkon Unsplash

Are you ready to start changing your language and choose more empowering words?

The first step is being aware of the current words you’re using. When you’re thinking about doing something that you know that will serve you in your weight loss journey, listen to the language and words that you use.

Listen for the shoulds, the can’ts and the wants. Start to catch yourself. When you hear them, ask yourself the question, is that really true? For example, is it really impossible for you to go to the gym or are you just choosing not to go to the gym. Then correct yourself with a more empowering word.

Start listening to the words other people use too. Now that you’re aware of these words, you’ll probably start to notice when other people use the words should, can’t and want. Notice what actions they take when they use these words, if any.

This will help you to realise that you’re making progress in your own journey by choosing not to use these words anymore. You’re choosing to empower yourself with words like could, won’t and will instead. You’re setting yourself up to create long term habits that will help you to take action and achieve your weight loss goals.

Emily Gifford avatar

Emily Gifford, Weight Loss Coach & Registered Clinical Nutritionist at Inside Out Nutrition

Emily Gifford is a highly sought after Weight Loss Coach and Registered Clinical Nutritionist for women who’ve tried everything, only to find themselves still struggling with the physical and emotional stress of unwanted weight.

A graduate of Wellpark College of Natural Therapies in New Zealand, her proprietary Plateau Breakthrough process combines balanced eating habits with essential mindset shifts that can take you from yo-yo dieting to creating sustainable weight loss and a healthy lifestyle that lasts a lifetime.

You can find free resources and weight loss tools from Emily at insideoutnutrition.co.nz or on her YouTube channel, where she openly shares how she’s successfully released and kept off over 30kgs (66 pounds) of her own unwanted weight.

Emily loves trying out new recipes, riding her bicycle, and spending quality time with her fluffy fur baby, a curious cat who seems to think she’s the centre of the universe.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Stop Defining Yourself By What You Weigh

by Emily Gifford
weight loss
Community//

Dieting Is Stressful. Making Small Healthy Changes Is More Effective

by Lucie Villeneuve
Getty Images
Resolution Revolution//

Try These Experts’ Tips to Help You Eat Healthier — and Stick to It

by Lindsey Benoit O'Connell

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.