3 Ways to Step into 2021, Without the Weight of 2020.

2020 felt like a pretty horrible year to most people no doubt. Understandably, we just want to walk (or run!) away from it.

As much as we would like to switch off the memories, we can’t. Carrying the feelings, fear or anxiety of the past year into 2021 won’t benefit us as individuals, or as a collective.

So how can we pepare for 2021?

The reality of the world right now is that many of us will be spending what is normally a huge celebration – New Years Eve, alone or in small groups. Here are 3 things we can do on our own, with a friend or with a family member on new years eve itself, or during this week.

Grab a pen and 3 pieces of paper and let’s begin.

1. Saying Goodbye to 2020

Write down what you would like to shed. Think about your emotions, thoughts and feelings. We can’t get rid of what actually happened, the loss or the pandemic, but we can shed the anger, frustration, sadness or despair. Layer by layer, a little at a time, we can let go of the feelings associated. Write them down, find your words, express, process, let go.

With 2020’s pandemic spilling in to 2021, all we can control right now is us. Our thoughts, feelings, actions, reactions, behaviour and style of communication. Whatever did not serve you in 2020, now is the time to make peace with it. 2020 is over and it is time to let go.

Burn that letter as you release it from your mind, body and soul.

2. Find your Silver Linings.

Write down any silver linings you found this year. It may be hard for some people, particularly if you lost a loved one, a job or a home. But please try.

Did you learn something positive about yourself? Did you have more time to reflect? Find space to grow within? Time to start a new hobby? Become closer (even over phone/video) with a family member? Rekindle an old friendship? Have more time to spend with your children? Meet your neighbours? Realise you are more resilient than you thought? Or it could be just watching on tv as different cities publicly applauded the front line workers or sang from balconies to share love and compassion with each other.

I have clients who lost a family member but rekindled other family relationships in the grieving process, clients who were isolated and scared and found strength they didn’t know they had, and clients who through tragedy found clarity, as their sense of perspective shifted.

You can burn this one or choose to keep it.

3. Find Gratitude

Write a gratitude list. When the world seems dark and the days long, it is good to ask yourself What am I grateful for? and write your answer.

Let’s start 2021 on a positive note.

Why not stick this on your fridge, on your mirror or in your bag?

Let’s shed the negativity of 2020, find the moments that warmed our heart and remember what we are grateful for as we move into 2021 with an open heart and mind.

by Romi Grossberg.

Photo by Anthony R Turner, Art of Love Photography.