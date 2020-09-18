Contributor Log In/Sign Up
3 Ways to Preventing Burning Out as an Entrepreneur

3 Ways to Preventing Burning Out as an Entrepreneur

By
Michael Callum

Entrepreneurs often have their hands in many different projects at once. They are also known for working around the clock and rarely taking time to rest. These tendencies make entrepreneurs vulnerable to burning out. 

Burnout can be detrimental to your success, so it’s important to prevent it before it happens to you. Here are three simple ways you can avoid burning out as an entrepreneur:

  1. Identify Stress Triggers

We all have stress triggers. These are sometimes tasks that we dread doing and are usually the ones that make us feel the most anxious. It’s essential to identify what these stress triggers are for you. Once you know what triggers stress for you, decide whether these tasks are important. If they aren’t important, take them off your to-do list for good. If they are unavoidable, consider delegating what you can to keep your stress levels more manageable. 

  1.  Follow a Morning Routine

Did you know that we each have a finite amount of decisions we can make each day before we experience “decision fatigue,” which can contribute to burnout? To avoid making unnecessary decisions, try following a morning routine. If you follow the same routine every morning, you will make fewer decisions before you reach the office, giving you more mental energy to tackle your work. To make your mornings even more straightforward, do your best to have everything set out for yourself before you go to bed each night.

  1. Take Care of Yourself

Lastly, to avoid burning out as an entrepreneur, you need to take care of yourself. Start by following a weekly exercise plan. Even small amounts of exercise can go a long way in relieving stress and anxiety. Working out can also boost your self-confidence and energy levels — making you more successful in your work life. 

Taking care of yourself as an entrepreneur is more than just exercising and eating well, though. Make sure you’re also scheduling in time for activities you enjoy. Don’t neglect the people you love or the things you love to do, or you will be much more likely to burnout. Think of yourself as a business asset, and treat yourself accordingly. 

Michael Callam, COO at Gertsburg Law Firm

Michael Callam is a Cleveland Area entrepreneur who has grown into a powerful wielder of capital, who is happy to invest his money, develop his portfolio, and provide a robust example of what wisdom in business can do. He began his career in the restaurant field, which has been his family's business for years. After graduating from Ohio State university, he cut his tooth on business management alongside his brother, and he developed a taste for the work, and has since continued to push himself to further his portfolio and deepen his experience. Read more about his life and experience at his personal website.

