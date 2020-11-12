3 Ways to Prepare for a Divorce

There are many things soon-to-be-divorced couples should consider to prepare for a divorce. Aside from the three thoughts, I will share with you, there is likely a more extensive list of things that you need to consider and do, depending on your specific circumstance. It is important to be prepared for a divorce. Here are three common pieces of advice to prepare yourself for a divorce before it happens.

In my opinion, if possible, the first step is for both parties to agree to speak with a marriage counselor. This is important because the counselor could help to bring awareness to emotions that arise and how to deal with them. A marriage counselor may be able to help you heal from any resentment you may have towards your spouse which is a critical component in moving forward, especially if there are children involved. In my opinion, the sooner you meet with a counselor, the better. Many couples enter into the divorce process expecting immediate results only to learn that it can often be a long drawn out process, particularly if unable to resolve outside of the courtroom. Marriage counselors can also help you cope with the divorce process. A marriage counselor can help you navigate the process and the emotions that occur as a result of your divorce. Next, in my opinion, you should meet with the best divorce attorney that you can find. In a divorce, there are a lot of moving parts, and it can be very complicated for some married couples. Now that we are in the midst of a pandemic, it can also make the process longer than usual – which also adds more stress to the divorce process. A role of a divorce lawyer is to help you navigate and protect your interests in your divorce, including dividing assets and debt (also, determining child custody rights, if children are involved). Meet with a divorce attorney to guide you through the process and to help you arrive at a settlement that is suitable for you and your spouse. Last, try and get your finances in order for the best you can. In my experience as a family lawyer in Bergen County, New Jersey, before my clients achieve a divorce settlement, each party needs to have a full understanding of the marital debt as well as assets regardless of whose name it may be in.

A divorce is not easy, but when you are prepared, it makes the process a bit smoother.