Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Ways to Prepare for a Divorce

There are many things soon-to-be-divorced couples should consider to prepare for a divorce. Aside from the three thoughts, I will share with you, there is likely a more extensive list of things that you need to consider and do, depending on your specific circumstance. It is important to be prepared for a divorce. Here are […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

There are many things soon-to-be-divorced couples should consider to prepare for a divorce. Aside from the three thoughts, I will share with you, there is likely a more extensive list of things that you need to consider and do, depending on your specific circumstance. It is important to be prepared for a divorce. Here are three common pieces of advice to prepare yourself for a divorce before it happens.

  1. In my opinion, if possible, the first step is for both parties to agree to speak with a marriage counselor. This is important because the counselor could help to bring awareness to emotions that arise and how to deal with them. A marriage counselor may be able to help you heal from any resentment you may have towards your spouse which is a critical component in moving forward, especially if there are children involved. In my opinion, the sooner you meet with a counselor, the better. Many couples enter into the divorce process expecting immediate results only to learn that it can often be a long drawn out process, particularly if unable to resolve outside of the courtroom. Marriage counselors can also help you cope with the divorce process. A marriage counselor can help you navigate the process and the emotions that occur as a result of your divorce.
  2. Next, in my opinion, you should meet with the best divorce attorney that you can find. In a divorce, there are a lot of moving parts, and it can be very complicated for some married couples. Now that we are in the midst of a pandemic, it can also make the process longer than usual – which also adds more stress to the divorce process. A role of a divorce lawyer is to help you navigate and protect your interests in your divorce, including dividing assets and debt (also, determining child custody rights, if children are involved). Meet with a divorce attorney to guide you through the process and to help you arrive at a settlement that is suitable for you and your spouse.
  3. Last, try and get your finances in order for the best you can.  In my experience as a family lawyer in Bergen County, New Jersey, before my clients achieve a divorce settlement, each party needs to have a full understanding of the marital debt as well as assets regardless of whose name it may be in.

A divorce is not easy, but when you are prepared, it makes the process a bit smoother.

    Sheena Burke Williams, Esq., Lawyer at Burke Williams, LLC: Attorneys At Law

    Sheena Burke Williams, Esq. is a New Jersey family lawyer handling divorce, child support, alimony, and child custody litigation. She owns and operates her divorce and family law practice, Burke Williams, LLC: Attorneys At Law, located in Westwood, Bergen County, New Jersey, which is dedicated to providing high-quality and personal legal representation for individuals in all family law matters.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    5 Things You Need to Know to Survive and Thrive After a Divorce: With Prestell Askia

    by Ross Garcia
    Community//

    Should I Stay or Should I Go?

    by Karen Bigman
    Community//

    Tips for Protecting your Finances when a Marriage Ends

    by Monica Gill

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.