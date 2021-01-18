3 Ways to Meditate If You Can’t Stay Still

Meditation is a mind-body practice used to bring peace to your mind and your life. While it used to be the exclusive domain of yogis and faithful followers of Eastern traditions, meditation has become more commonplace as a way to achieve quiet in a world that will not stop talking.

According to the National Institutes of Health’s National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, “Some research suggests that practicing meditation may reduce blood pressure, symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, anxiety and depression, and insomnia. Evidence about its effectiveness for pain and as a smoking-cessation treatment is uncertain.”

But what if you’re like me and have trouble staying still? It may seem impossible to achieve inner peace if you cannot even stay still. The truth is there are a few ways around that to get you to your goal of inner peace.

Use an App

Often the reason we can’t seem to stay still is that our minds are preoccupied with the things of the world. That’s natural. What then seems unnatural is to sit down with our legs crossed and try so hard to block that out.

If you’re finding that difficult to do, try using an app like Calm, Headspace, or Virtual Hopebox to provide guided meditations. That way you don’t have to try so hard to keep your mind quiet.

Take a Walk

Just because you’re looking for inner peace it doesn’t mean you’re relegated to sitting on the floor. Get out and go for a walk. For many people, it’s the centering element of being outside that provides the means to be more calm and peaceful.

Go for a Run

In the same vein, going for a run can also help clear your mind. You may even find yourself solving all of the world’s problems out on your run (just remember to keep notes on that) and return with a renewed sense of determination. A 2016 post in Psychology Today even goes so far as to say running IS meditation. Skeptical? Give yourself five minutes and see how you feel.

The point is that inner peace doesn’t have to be a struggle. You can start a meditative practice by being more mindful in your everyday life and activities. That can include physical exercise, prayer, and using apps to help you declutter your mind and achieve greater clarity and health.