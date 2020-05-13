3 Ways To Maintain Work-Life Balance When Working From Home

Many professionals in a variety of industries are currently working from home, creating their own schedules, and managing their workload independently. Although working from home comes with certain freedoms, it also presents new challenges. For many professionals, at-home work makes it trickier to maintain a sense of balance. Here are some ways you can find work-life balance, even when working from home.

Keep a Set Schedule

When working at home, it’s all too easy to relax your schedule, sleep in, and work when you feel like it. On the flip side, working at home might tempt you to work more hours, starting earlier and ending later. The problem with either approach is that your work can begin to seep into evenings and weekends — taking away from the time you have to enjoy family or simply to relax and recharge. To avoid letting work take over the rest of your life, it’s critical that you set work hours for yourself and then stick to your schedule. When it’s time to clock out, do it!

Create a Workspace

Whether you’re working from home temporarily or for the foreseeable future, it’s essential to carve out a workspace in your home. Having a set place to get your work done will limit distractions and help you to be more productive. Being too comfortable will make you less efficient, so avoid the temptation to work from your bed or couch. Make sure that the space you choose has good lighting, a comfortable chair, and is free of distractions, such as noise from the television.

Take Breaks

Just as you would take a lunch break at the office, it’s important to take breaks from work at home. Rather than eating at your desk, put your computer away, and step away for lunch. You can also use the time to read a book, take a walk, or hang out with your family. Try to take a full hour for these breaks to ensure you return to your work feeling refreshed.

Working from home comes with unique challenges. However, if you take breaks, maintain a set schedule, work from a designated space, you should be able to maintain some semblance of working from your office and maintain your work-life balance in the process.