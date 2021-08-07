3 Ways to Maintain Work-Life Balance When Working from Home

With the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, many businesses were forced to allow their workers to work from the safety of their homes. Although some offices have now started reopening, many are still not comfortable going back to the old ways of doing business.

So they have decided to continue with the work-from-home norm for a bit longer. Many people love the idea of nothing to work for how flexible it has made their lives. But there are others who are struggling to maintain their work-life balance by skipping going to work.

If you’re one of them, this article is for you. Because in this article, we’ll look at a few ways to maintain a work-life balance when working from home.

1. Set Work Hours and Stick to them

The biggest problem with working from home is not able to stick to your work hours. As a result, you end up working beyond the time you’re actually supposed to work. When that happens, you become unable to manage time for anything that has to do with your personal life.

If you want to stop that from happening, set proper work hours and stick to them. Treat a workday just like a normal office day. So if you normally work from 9 am to 5 pm, make sure you get ready before 9 am every day. Similarly, try to log off from work right at 5 pm.

Doing this will help you separate your work hours from your personal timings. And you can now spend your evening with your family, engage in your favorite hobbies, do some yoga, etc., without having to think about work.

2. Keep All Distractions Away

Another major problem about working from home is how easily you can get distracted when you’re working with your family or friends around. To stop that from happening, make sure to separate your workspace from your personal space. This can be to a room or any corner in the house where you can focus on your work.

You should also try to get rid of all sorts of distractions that can easily disrupt your focus. For example, limit the use of your mobile when you’re working. Turn off all notifications and refrain from taking calls unless it’s extremely important.

Another major distraction that can keep you from being more productive is the use of social media. So make sure not to use it when you’re working. It takes away a lot of your time once you start scrolling through your feed.

3. Know Your Productive Hours

Knowing your productive hours is one of the most effective ways to boost your efficiency. Every person feels more productive during a certain time of the day. For some, it can be in the early hours of the day. For others, it can be in the afternoon, while for some, it can be late at night.

Try to discover what your productive hour is. You’ll realize that you’re a lot more efficient at this time than you are at any other time of the day. So try to get most of your work done during this period. You can also reserve this time to do all your priority tasks. This will ensure that your work gets done more quickly and efficiently.

So these are some of the easy ways to maintain a work-life balance when you’re working from home. If you know of any other way to use your time more productively and efficiently during your work-from-home period, then do let us know in the comments below. We would love to hear from you.