❤️ 3 Ways to Love Yourself Just the Right Amount This Valentine’s

Living in our current Covid context is compounding the stressors of career uncertainty – or worse, if yours is one of the many millions of jobs already obliterated.

Having work matters so much more than financials and the turbulence of careering in a crisis is leaving many of us without important familiars – a sense of purpose, a connectedness to others, a role in society and rhythm to life. Add to that the threat to our very sense of self if we can longer do what we do for work, and it’s fair to say our mental fitness is being well and truly tested.

How positive do you feel about careering in a crisis? Or excited about starting a new job search? Probably not a lot – because we’re in the middle of a crisis.

It’s because we take a long time to stop punishing ourselves when we fall short. Or get rejected. Or make a mistake. Or recover from the shame of a rejection whether that’s in a relationship, redundancy or our business. We reel. And grieve. With a tendency to hide – which shuts out support that might otherwise be available to us. If we didn’t feel so far from perfect and opened up.

It’s not lost on me that’s harder than ever at this time.

A great deal of my coaching clients have been furloughed or fired this last year and came to me feeling fractured. With those effects of job loss or career stress rippling outwards, I have found it important to calm their inner critics before we build towards a career redesign.

Here’s 3 tools to help you love yourself just enough to quiet your inner critic this Valentine’s – so you can concentrate on succeeding instead.



What unkind things does your inner critic says to you. And because it’s Valentine’s, please answer them – saying what someone who loves you would say about these same things.