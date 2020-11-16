3 Ways To Job Search Efficiently

When you’re unemployed and looking for a job, the job search process can feel like a full-time job.

I even know some job seekers that think because they’re unemployed, they should spend 40-hours a week on the job search. That’s just not true.

As difficult as the job search process can be, there’s also opportunity that comes with it that can make us stronger, and more well-rounded professionals. My fear with people spending nearly 40 hours a week on the job search is that they will burn out and struggle to find a job. In addition, I worry that they’ll start to hate the process, and they’ll base future career decisions on avoiding the process entirely.

Job search is not a 40 hours a week job, it can be done efficiently!

So, how many hours a day should you be spending on your job search? Well, like most career questions, there isn’t one definite answer. There are a lot of moving parts to factor in as you schedule your job search time.

Here are three things to consider as you put together your plan to job search efficiently:

When Are You The Most Productive?

You’ll probably get the most out of your job search efforts if you do them in a block of time, rather than sporadically throughout the day. The best way to go about this is to determine when you’re the most productive.

Are you a morning person, mid-day champion, or night owl?

From there, factor in your attention span as you schedule out your time blocks. For example, if you’re a morning person who works best in one-hour blocks, you could block 8 a.m. to noon for your job search, with 15-minute breaks after every hour.

Like anything else in life, you can build in flexibility and adjust as you move forward. Perhaps there are some days where you work better at night, or just need to adjust your schedule based on other personal factors.

It’s all about putting yourself in a situation where you are the most productive.

Build Your Routine

You don’t have to job search five days a week!

I know some job seekers that do, because they’re comfortable with it, and that’s how they feel they get the most done. If that’s something you’re comfortable with, then that’s fine.

I recommend most job seekers block out time for their job search at least three days a week. Not only can you get a lot done in those three days, but you learn more about your job search process.

Like with any routine, the more you do something, the better you get at it. And, if you’re not getting the results you want, you can examine your routine along the way and adjust. As you examine your job search routine, remember that there are several factors that could impact the length of your job search.

Know How To Job Search

This is the most important factor of all.

If your approach to the job search is all wrong, then it doesn’t matter how much time you dedicate to the process. Some things that could be derailing your job search include:

Resume

Cover letter

Lack of networking

Blindly applying to as many jobs as possible (“Spray and Pray”)

The job search process is constantly evolving. If you want to run an effective and efficient search, you have to educate yourself a little about the process.

Fortunately, this is a subject that I'm passionate about, and I feel strongly that I've developed a great way to give job seekers the kick start their searches need.

By dedicating some time to education early in the process, it can go a long way towards making the rest of your job search run as efficiently as possible.

