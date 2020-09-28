Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Ways to Help Protect Your Finances During a Divorce

When wedding vows are exchanged, often the two parties enter marriage with the understanding that “What’s mine is yours, and what’s yours is mine.” Yes, this can also include incurring their debt. Unfortunately, many people deal with plummeting credit scores as a result of their former spouse’s financial negligence. This is a sad reality that […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

When wedding vows are exchanged, often the two parties enter marriage with the understanding that “What’s mine is yours, and what’s yours is mine.” Yes, this can also include incurring their debt. Unfortunately, many people deal with plummeting credit scores as a result of their former spouse’s financial negligence. This is a sad reality that is common amongst divorced couples. Here are three ways to prevent the financial burden from happening to you:

  1. Divide assets: During a divorce, you will need to divide your assets- including joint checking and savings accounts. How these joint assets should be maintained in the interim is unique to each situation.  In some cases, joint accounts will need to remain open so that the marital bills can continue to be paid out of them during the pendency of the divorce proceedings. In other cases, specifically, where there is a risk of one party dissipating funds, it may be necessary to freeze the account so that the party does not have access to the account until a determination is made as to how the funds will be divided. 
  1. Resolve mortgage or rent payments: Regardless of your situation, often, mortgage and rent payments are expected to be paid on time, every time. An exception may be if you qualify for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, as a result of the current pandemic. Otherwise, for example, you may need to have a conversation with your spouse and determine if your house needs to be sold, if one of you will be moving, and/or who will be responsible for the mortgage payments. If you have an apartment, you likely will need to determine who will make rent payments, if you will split the payments, or speak to your landlord regarding the ramifications of breaking your lease.
  1. Hire an experienced attorney: Do your research, read all reviews, and get recommendations from friends who have gone through the divorce process. Find the best family law attorney near you that you can. This is critical because the divorce attorney you choose often plays a major role in sorting out the financial responsibilities of both parties. They can often structure the process to make it less stressful and more seamless.

Sheena Burke Williams, Esq.

Disclaimer

This article contains general information and opinions from Sheena Burke Williams and is not intended to be a source of legal advice for any purpose. No reader of this article should act or refrain from acting on the basis of information included in this article without seeking legal advice of counsel. Sheena Burke Williams expressly disclaims all liability with respect to actions taken or not taken based on any content in this article.

Sheena Burke Williams, Esq., Lawyer at Burke Williams, LLC: Attorneys At Law

Sheena Burke Williams, Esq. is a New Jersey family lawyer handling divorce, child support, alimony, and child custody litigation. She owns and operates her divorce and family law practice, Burke Williams, LLC: Attorneys At Law, located in Westwood, Bergen County, New Jersey, which is dedicated to providing high-quality and personal legal representation for individuals in all family law matters.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

What Happens to Your Real Estate Property When You File a Divorce?

by HubTelegram
Community//

Grey Divorce: Is This the New Trend?

by Jacqui Atcheson
Community//

Tips for Protecting your Finances when a Marriage Ends

by Monica Gill

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.