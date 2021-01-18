Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Ways to grow peace within

No matter how tough things get, you can have peace within… As Wayne Dyer shares, “peace can become a lens through which you see the world. Be it. Live it. Radiate it out. Peace is an inside job.” So how do you create a life where you are free from discord when circumstances like civil unrest […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

No matter how tough things get, you can have peace within

As Wayne Dyer shares, “peace can become a lens through which you see the world. Be it. Live it. Radiate it out. Peace is an inside job.”

So how do you create a life where you are free from discord when circumstances like civil unrest present themselves?

Here are three powerful tips to help you deepen peace within:

1. True peace is state of being.
Your state of being is reflective of your own perception of yourself and the world.  No one circumstance has the power to define you, unless you choose to let it. In short, your beliefs shape your reality and influence your emotions and behavior. What you think and feel impacts how you manage the circumstances you face in your life.

If you believe you’re powerless in relationship to an experience at hand you will feel scared and weak, and you may try to escape these feelings or numb them out with things like food, alcohol, or too much social media.

If you believe you are powerful, you will feel strong and confident, and you will likely engage in activities that support feelings of being centered like deep breathing, walks, or finding a quiet place to meditate.

To claim peace within right now practice visualizing a peaceful place inside your heart for 5-minutes and declare “I am peaceful right now.” Reach for this declaration even when chaos appears around you, and you will love the results!

….

2. Practice being in integrity with yourself. 
Integrity is when you match your words with your actions. Yet, all too often human beings say one thing and do another, leading themselves to experience disappointment and a lack of faith in their own word.

To grow faith in the belief you can be the change you wish to see in the world you must learn to have integrity with your word.

To strengthen your belief that you are a peaceful person, list out the qualities of other peaceful people you admire such as their calm, responsive and gentleness, and then commit to standing in these qualities by taking action every day to practice activities that cultivate these feelings inside of you. Yoga, dance, breath work — drinking more water — it’s up to you! If you fall off the wagon, take a deep breath and get back on. Tell yourself, “I am choosing to be peaceful right now.”


3. Trust in something bigger than you.
Without trust in something higher than yourself what meaning would you make out of chaos? It is so easy to attach yourself to doom and gloom if you don’t believe a higher power is guiding you.

The Universe has your back, and right now is the best time to grow your belief in that. Seek circles of friends and communities that spread these positive messages like Empowered Soul Facebook Groupas members will serve as confidants for you when you need a little more faith in the greater meaning of it all.

    Elizabeth Tripp, Lifestyle Design Coach and Spiritual Teacher at ElizabethTripp.com

    My mission...

    Is to guide you to break through old patterns and learn your soul’s lessons so that you can believe in yourself, live in the truth of who you are, and design a lifestyle you’re in love with.

    When you trust in yourself and align with your soul, you masterfully manifest a life you love.

    As a featured radio talk show host on TalkRadio.NYC, a Thrive Global contributor, and a national public speaker, I'm recognized as an emerging thought leader in spirituality, well-being, relationships, and prosperity.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Somchai Choosiri / EyeEm/ Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    How You Can Give Yourself the Gift of Peace of Mind

    by David Hoffmeister
    Fundamental Peace by Luis Gallardo
    Community//

    Fundamental Peace

    by Luis Gallardo
    Community//

    How to Become Awakened and Enlightened

    by Barbara Rose PhD

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.