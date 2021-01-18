3 Ways to grow peace within

No matter how tough things get, you can have peace within…

As Wayne Dyer shares, “peace can become a lens through which you see the world. Be it. Live it. Radiate it out. Peace is an inside job.”

So how do you create a life where you are free from discord when circumstances like civil unrest present themselves?

Here are three powerful tips to help you deepen peace within:

1. True peace is state of being.

Your state of being is reflective of your own perception of yourself and the world. No one circumstance has the power to define you, unless you choose to let it. In short, your beliefs shape your reality and influence your emotions and behavior. What you think and feel impacts how you manage the circumstances you face in your life.

If you believe you’re powerless in relationship to an experience at hand you will feel scared and weak, and you may try to escape these feelings or numb them out with things like food, alcohol, or too much social media.

If you believe you are powerful, you will feel strong and confident, and you will likely engage in activities that support feelings of being centered like deep breathing, walks, or finding a quiet place to meditate.

To claim peace within right now practice visualizing a peaceful place inside your heart for 5-minutes and declare “I am peaceful right now.” Reach for this declaration even when chaos appears around you, and you will love the results!

….

2. Practice being in integrity with yourself.

Integrity is when you match your words with your actions. Yet, all too often human beings say one thing and do another, leading themselves to experience disappointment and a lack of faith in their own word.

To grow faith in the belief you can be the change you wish to see in the world you must learn to have integrity with your word.

To strengthen your belief that you are a peaceful person, list out the qualities of other peaceful people you admire such as their calm, responsive and gentleness, and then commit to standing in these qualities by taking action every day to practice activities that cultivate these feelings inside of you. Yoga, dance, breath work — drinking more water — it’s up to you! If you fall off the wagon, take a deep breath and get back on. Tell yourself, “I am choosing to be peaceful right now.”



3. Trust in something bigger than you.

Without trust in something higher than yourself what meaning would you make out of chaos? It is so easy to attach yourself to doom and gloom if you don’t believe a higher power is guiding you.

The Universe has your back, and right now is the best time to grow your belief in that. Seek circles of friends and communities that spread these positive messages like Empowered Soul Facebook Group, as members will serve as confidants for you when you need a little more faith in the greater meaning of it all.