Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 WAYS TO GIVE

Giving back is an incredibly important part of society. As far back as the first dated interactions between human beings, helping and giving has been woven into the DNA of who we are. Even animals as majestic as an elephant, or bugs as small as ants work together to better impact the greater collective. With […]

By

Giving back is an incredibly important part of society. As far back as the first dated interactions between human beings, helping and giving has been woven into the DNA of who we are. Even animals as majestic as an elephant, or bugs as small as ants work together to better impact the greater collective. With so many ways to give, there can be an insurmountable pressure to give everything away. Or the whole situation can be so overwhelming; we’re not sure what to do. It all starts merely with sowing seeds of kindness, from there giving sprouts.

Make A Stranger’s Day

Sometimes the most simple gestures can make a huge difference in your day. Someone cutting you off in traffic can set you on edge for the rest of the day. In contrast, something as simple as holding the door for someone, helping them carry heavy bags, or spotting someone’s coffee. When you can, take the extra step to improve someone’s day.  

Community Involvement

Community involvement is a beautiful way to give back. Most communities and neighborhoods have a variety of ways to get involved in serving the community. You can act as a mentor at a school, program, or Boys and Girls club. You can get together a team of people to help clean up areas that are littered with trash. Many individuals will volunteer at events or activities around holidays or celebrations. 

Pass It On

The argument for whether helping others is a biological default or learned behavior still confuses sociologists and psychologists alike. Teaching others, especially the next generation, is an ideal way to give in a way that affects society long-term, 

Giving is a natural way to better improve the world around us. Change begins with kindness, and kindness starts with you.

    Jimmy Lustig, James Lustig is the founder and CEO at United Capital Management.

    Jimmy Lustig is a non-practicing CPA and currently works managing his family’s private equity investment portfolio. A seasoned business leader, he has executive experience at a number of companies. He has shown he has the necessary entrepreneurial spirit to drive new ideas to success, all while working in the established framework of highly regulated industries.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Values in Action

    by Nick Peluso
    Shutterstock
    Community//

    A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

    by Colin Milner
    Marc Zaransky
    Community//

    A Discussion with Marc Zaransky On Maximizing Each Day and Learning From Your Mistakes

    by Joey Claudio

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.