3 Ways To Get Involved In Your Community

Sylvester Knox

It is a strange irony that in a world that is far more connected than at any time in the past, people are experiencing a stronger sense of loneliness than ever before. Loneliness can have a significant detrimental impact on your emotional, mental and even physical health. Some experts even believe America is experiencing a loneliness epidemic that may soon be on par with or even far outstrip the current opioid crisis. In fact, the opioid crisis may even be the result of an even greater loneliness epidemic. Humans have a deep need for connection, to feel a part of a community. Here are three great ways to get involved in your community.

Volunteer

There are very few charities, non-profits or other organizations that can’t use volunteers for a wide range of projects. Whether you have a few hours once a month or a few hours each week to volunteer, there are always organizations that can use whatever time you have to give. Not a big fan of people? No problem. Local animal shelters can always use some extra help and you don’t even have to talk to anyone. Like to work with your hands? Habitat For Humanity can always put you to work helping to build a home for someone in need. Whatever your interests or passions, there is likely an organization that can use what you have to offer.

Join a Class or a Group

From book clubs to cooking classes, most communities have recreation centers that offer a wide range of classes for both children and adults. If you have a gym membership, taking a specific spin or yoga class every week can be a great way to meet people that share the same interests as you, which is generally the best basis for developing good, solid friendships and other relationships. Recreational and leisure activities aren’t just good for your social life either, they are also good for your health.

Attend Local Events

From craft fairs to an outdoor concert, just attending local events can help you expand your horizons and get more involved with your community. Just showing up once in a while to participate in events with the rest of your community helps to ensure there will be plenty more events organized for everyone to enjoy.

Sylvester Knox Thrive Global

Sylvester Knox, Wealth Management Advisor at The Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm

Located in Short Hills, New Jersey, Sylvester Knox is a financial professional with an interest in philanthropic ventures. Sylvester has experienced a great deal of professional success in his career and he has been able to help those around him who may be less fortunate.

Sylvester Knox has worked with the American Red Cross and the Newark Emergency Services for Families, an organization that provides a number of programs for the community. Working with Newark Emergency Services for Families has allowed Sylvester to interact with the local community and offer support to individuals who come from difficult backgrounds.

As a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Sylvester Knox has been able to build a successful financial services career. As the President and CEO fo the Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm, Sylvester assists corporations, individuals, and families with their financial decisions. Sylvester is able to build key relationships with his clients and help craft a strategic plan for each one. Knox's intention is to make the investment experience as stress-free as possible for each client.

Outside of his regular 9-5 job and philanthropic endeavors, Knox helps educate his community members on how their financial decisions can affect their futures. Sylvester has taken his years of experience and turned every day financial topics into blog posts on his personal site. Sylvester aims to educate individuals on the importance of their financial health, make their financial goals achievable, show that anyone can be in good financial standing!

 

