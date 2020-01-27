3 Ways to Fuel Your Creativity

No matter where you are on your creative journey here are three things that can help spur your creativity on if you’re experiencing a dry spell:

Soak Up Local Culture

One of the best ways to fuel your own creativity is to dive deep into what your local city has to offer culturally. It takes your mind off the pressure creatives often put on themselves to create and allows you to enjoy the creations of others. Whether it is catching a new play, visiting an art exhibition or listening to some live music, there are plenty of choices out there! Even if you don’t live in a big city you can find creativity in the comfort of your own home by reading a new novel, watching a film or discovering some new music. The possibilities are endless!

Creativity is just connecting things Steve Jobs

Try New Things

This is a great one for opening yourself up to creativity and allowing yourself to think outside the box. It’s so easy to get used to keep doing the same things over and over again and to shy away from new experiences yet this is one of the best ways to renew that creative spark! This could be anything from visiting a local place you’ve never been to, taking a class in something you’re curious about or even cooking a new dish or baking a brand new cake! This allows you to embrace new experiences and to learn new things all of which can aid in freeing up your own creativity.

You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have. Maya Angelou

Embrace Stillness

Another key aspect of creativity is to embrace your inner stillness. What do I mean by this? In our busy lives we often forget to just be with ourselves without necessarily always having to do something. If you think about it it’s often in those quiet moments when we’re by ourselves that creativity strikes and we are filled with a new idea. This is because it’s very difficult to create in the midst of the noise of the world. So make sure you take time out for yourself regularly to be still with yourself whether this is through meditation, taking a bath or having a solitary stroll in nature. Not only will this self care feed your soul it will also allow you to be more perceptible to new creative ideas.

Creativity is intelligence having fun Albert Einstein

We all have the power to be creators. In fact I believe we are all creating all the time. If you wish to start using this power more often have a go at these 3 tips and see how you get on. Remember that there is no right or wrong way to create and it also doesn’t have to be shared with the world in order to have value. So start being playful and see what happens organically. You may surprise yourself with beautiful new creations and start to feel the creative juices flowing! There’s no time like the present to get started!