Mental slavery is your thinking, or mindset, acting against you. You are placing yourself in a prison of your own making. No one can force you how to think. You choose how you think. You choose every thought. Here are 3 ways to free yourself from mental slavery:

1. Realize that you matter just as much as someone else. Choose to believe the truth that you are just as important as anyone else. No one has a right to a better life than you do. You do not need to subjugate your life to anyone else. Not your parents, not your spouse, not your children, not your friends, not your boss, not your government, not your religion and not even your god. Your life is what is important. When you get up in the morning, you decide what to do and how to do it. You don’t need to start asking other people what you should do, you do what you want. You do what you want because you matter. If you think the opposite, that you don’t matter, you will continue to let other people tell you what to do and let them run your life.

2. Question everything anyone says. I don’t really mean to actively question people, I mean question them in your mind and realize that they only have a limited perspective at best. At worst, they are trying to manipulate you to do what they want. The more you realize that the people at the top are only interested in controlling you, the more freedom from this form of slavery you will enjoy. You will question why should you bother to vote. You will question why you should keep showing up at a job you hate. You will question why you stay married to a person who is not good to you. You will question all the advertising done to manipulate you to buy what you don’t really want or need.

3. Think about what you want and not what you do not want. You move toward what you want by thinking about that. You cannot escape from a prison of your own making by thinking how to more comfortably stay in the prison. If your marriage is not good, you will not have a good life by staying married. What you want is to be single. That is what you need to think about. If you think about staying married and how best to keep the peace or avoid problems, you stay in that prison of lack of love and a miserable life. If you want to be free you think about being free. You think about how you love to be free and what you can do to be more free. If you hate your job you move towards a better job by thinking about the better job, planning for it and taking steps to get it.

