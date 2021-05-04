Contributor Log In/Sign Up
3 Ways to Find Peace of Mind

By

Having a peaceful mind can help you grow as a person and cherish your beautiful life. 

Depression has always been there in one form or the other in human life. The first thing depression takes away from a person is peace of mind. Especially after the pandemic gripping the entire world and the resultant uncertainty prevailing in all the sectors of life, peace of mind has become a rare thing. In situations like these, it is important to find ways to achieve and maintain peace of mind.

Everyone has a different copping mechanism when difficult situations come their way. Hence, not all people behave alike to find solace in their lives. The internal peace helps everyone move forward in life.   No matter how hard a time period is, if a person knows ways to direct the soul and mind, the evolution is positive. Peace of mind cannot be achieved immediately after a tough patch; it is a gradual process. With time and constant effort in many aspects, mind finds peace and satisfaction.

Here’s how to find peace of mind:

1) Open up to someone who cares about you

Always keep sharing what you are going through and what you are up to with people who care for you. Oftentimes, people share uncomfortable bonds with their family e.g. with their mother, father, or maybe with siblings. However, we do have friends or colleagues who maybe can relate to us or understand our problems because they are our age fellows or they share almost the same experiences with us. Holding on to anything without opening up costs peace of mind. 

2) Listen to your heart

Always listen to your heart. If a person isn’t satisfied with him or herself how can he/she achieve peace? There is no point in that. Don’t suppress your emotions and wishes which you have about life, because it would be detrimental for your peace in the longer run. Unaccomplished goals, unachieved wishes, and untold stories pile up sadness and depression and pinch you every day and night while you see others cherishing their accomplishments. 

Hence, it is important to follow your heart, fantasize your wishes and dreams, work hard, and chase them.

3) Be kind to yourself

Give yourself time, as much as you can, as long as you need. When we rush about things happening in our life it does no good but harms not only your potential to solve the problem but also your mental peace and wellbeing. Therefore, sit back and relax. Breathe. Treat yourself like a human being who needs to be pampered. Do not get hard on yourself. Be kind. Love yourself. If you fail to love yourself you will not be able to love anybody else. 

    Nayab Matloob, Freelance Writer|Electrical Engineer

    The author is a well-versed writer working independently for over three years. She is highly enthusiastic about content creation and holds extensive knowledge in the content writing industry. She is a graduate of the Institute of Space Technology, Islamabad in Electrical Engineering.

