3 Ways to Fight Video Call Fatigue

Are you getting sick of being on video calls?

Now that so many more meetings are happening virtually, it can be hard not to feel overwhelmed. And that makes sense.

Video calls require a lot more energy from you than talking in person because you have to be “on” all the time. You have to be engaged with the camera and concentrate more.

I’ve been working for myself from home for nearly three years, so I know the feeling of being burned out on virtual meetings. Luckily, I’ve been able to develop some strategies that help me bring my best self to my meetings and when I work with media-training clients. I also taught a class recently called “Virtual Meeting Pro” to help you connect better during virtual meetings.

Here are three ways to fight video call fatigue:

Find your productivity style

It’s just not feasible to work all day especially when you’re on video. You need to think about what times you’re most productive. Do you like working early in the morning? Do you get more done in the afternoon? I realized that I don’t like working right when I wake up. Instead, I do yoga, read the newspaper and drink tea every morning. I don’t have my first meeting until 11:30am if I can help it. Changing the time you’re scheduling video calls can make all the difference.

Make calls shorter.

Having an hour-long meeting can be really draining. Shorter meetings will help you stay focused on what you’re actually meeting about. Try making your hour-long meeting into a 45-minute or half-hour meeting. You might find you didn’t really need the full hour to get everything done.

Practice makes perfect.

If you’re new to video meetings, it’ll probably take a while to get used to this new format. It doesn’t come naturally — and that’s okay. Eye contact is important, so try to make sure you’re always looking right at the camera and not at yourself. I know it feels funny at first, but it’s key to connecting over video. For more tips on presenting well on camera check out my “Become A Video Star” course.

I hope these suggestions help you make your video calls more efficient and less stressful.

You can watch the full video with all my tips here. And if you have any ideas for improving virtual meetings, I’d love to hear about it in the comments.

