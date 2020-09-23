3 Ways to Feel Better in Your Body

While it can seem superfluous to some, a person’s self esteem is incredibly important to how they carry themselves and how well they do at work and in social situations. This means that beauty is on everyone’s mind from time or time, if not all the time, and that includes men, women, and everyone else. However, the pursuit of beauty can be a daunting one. Here are some tips to help you elevate your appearance.

Combatting Hair Loss

Hair loss affects over 50% of men at some point in their lives. While that’s only half of men, it can still seem like an inevitability for some and a daily reality for others. Hair loss is natural, but it’s nonetheless maligned, and it can be good for your image and your sense of self to have some means of countering this sign of aging. Likewise, some women have to contend with hair loss later in life. While fewer women have to deal with this, it is perhaps even more detrimental to a woman’s self esteem. Using Keeps for men can prevent hair loss, and other treatments like Rogaine can help someone regrow lost hair, and this can go a long way toward holding onto a feeling of control over your image and a sense of youth.

Losing Weight

Obesity is an increasingly common health problem and, despite body positivity movements, often seen as unattractive. While you should only pursue weight loss if you feel like it’s in your best interest, there is something to transform your body in a healthy way that can make people take notice and improve your sense of self. Doing so can be more or less difficult from person to person, but there are some universal factors that can help you in your quest to lose weight. For starters, you need to make certain dietary changes. For example, carbohydrates are considered the villain of the story of any weight loss story, but there’s more to it than that. Simple carbs can cause weight gain by giving your energy in a short burst and then resulting in weight gain if that energy isn’t used quickly. Complex carbs, on the other hand, are digested more slowly, giving you more time to make use of that energy. Sugar and simple carbs are functionally similar, so reducing your intake of both can make a world of difference. Exercise is also a part of the equation, however. This is perhaps why low carb diets present a problem, as they leave the body with less than ideal energy stores and result in a less active lifestyle. Instead, eat to scale for your workout and be sure to get 3 to 5 hours of exercise per week. Rigorous exercise can be difficult for newcomers, but it will only get easier.

Changing Your Look

Another way you can improve your appearance is dressing for success. Many modern people around the globe wear a slight variation on the same outfit, a t-shirt and bluejeans. While there’s nothing wrong with this look, it’s become the path of least resistance and, likewise, the path of least expression. A t-shirt and jeans doesn’t say anything about you, other than perhaps what pop culture staple you’re expressing your love for. Instead, you can try a variety of other types of clothing that have more to say. A great way to accomplish this is to try dress shirts, suits, or dresses with interesting patterns. Floral patterns typically provide an elegant touch, but stripes and polka dots are timeless classics. The same principle can even apply to t-shirts, as opposed to the increasingly popular graphic tees that display pithy sayings and cartoon characters.

Improving your appearance can seem at once impossible and necessary. While it is important to feel comfortable in your own skin, it’s not as hard as it seems to improve your look. Using these tips, you can step up your appearance and feel like a million bucks.