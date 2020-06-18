3 Ways To Effectively Deal With Change

Whether it be at home, at work or in society, change is inevitable. Often times, it can make someone feel overwhelmed. Especially now, with the current global circumstances, things have been very uncertain and have been changing very quickly. That’s why it is best that we learn to deal with it effectively and eventually learn to thrive in the face of it.

Here are 3 ways that I have found work best!

Have a support system

Rapid changes, whether positive or negative can often times lead to stress. That’s why it’s important to be prepared. One of the best things to remember during this time is that you are not alone. Everyone at some point in their lives had to accept help in order to get to where they are today. That’s why it is important to build a support system. Try thinking of two or three people that you could call on to support you during this time. These people could be friends or family members that you trust and feel comfortable talking to. Remember to have an open and honest discussion with them and accept the support that they offer. It may also be helpful to offer support to them at a time when they need it too!

Be Proactive

Although you can’t predict everything that will happen to you in the future, you can certainly prepare for it. Learn to be proactive when it comes to change by anticipating different scenarios that could happen. Another way to be proactive is learning from your previous mistakes and ensuring that you don’t make the same one twice. You can do this by keeping a journal of “lessons learned” so that in the future, you can draw from this if you need to. Being proactive instead of reactive is very important in business and in life.

Focus on the good

There are always two ways of looking at a situation. The same goes with the way you look at change. When dealing with change, you can choose to see the positives or choose to see the negatives. Although it hasn’t always been this way, I like to think that I am a “glass half full” type of person. I have learned to choose to see the good in any situation by adopting a positive mindset as well as practicing gratitude. If a situation I encounter is not favorable to me, I still try to pick out at least one positive thing that I can find. In this way, I have been able to deal with change more effectively.

Now more than ever, I hope this helps you learn to positively and proactively deal with the changes that you may be dealing with in your life.