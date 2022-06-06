3 Ways to Design a Successful Morning for You, No Matter What Time You Wake Up￼

Everyone from Benjamin Franklin to The Wall Street Journal will tell you that early risers have a greater chance of snagging business success. One study even suggested that morning people just feel happier. But what if you don’t fall into the category of so-called “larks” who easily fall asleep before midnight and enthusiastically rise before the sun, accomplishing a ton before most people are coherent?

As it turns out, you’re still welcome to enter the race to success even if you despise the dawn. Just ask billionaire Warren Buffett, who discredited the notion that an early wake-up call is essential to productivity: “I will usually sleep eight hours a night … I have no desire to get to work at 4 in the morning.”

If success doesn’t hinge on the hour you awaken, what is the true key to starting your day right? Being the best version of yourself begins with doing what works for you — and doing it consistently every morning.

The Keys to Creating a Consistent Morning Routine

If you feel drained or unfocused at work in a way that hinders your success, your identity as a night owl or early bird might not be the problem; often, it comes down to how you organize your time.

Project management expert Tony Wong offers a few productivity suggestions to combat this issue. His main takeaways? Avoid distractions, stick with your agenda and not someone else’s, and get rid of the notion that multitasking works. You could easily adopt his suggestions whether you wake up at 5 a.m. or 10 a.m. (or even noon). The goal should be to design your morning activity around your unique proclivities, not to base your start time on what happens to work for Richard Branson. I love this concept because it echoes the fundamentals of personal branding: true success is derived from your authentic traits, not from conformity or imitation.

Speaking of morning rituals, bestselling author Tim Ferriss adapted his based on thousands of interviews with other successful leaders. He starts his day by making his bed, explaining that it gives him a feeling of pride and accomplishment at the start of the day. Of course, you don’t need to emulate his or anyone else’s habits; just use them as inspiration. After all, the secret to your own successful, consistent morning routine will depend on how you answer these three questions:

1. What is my personality type?

Tai Lopez, investor and advisor to multimillion-dollar businesses, explains that people fall within one of four dominant personality styles: emotional, action-oriented, practical, or social. He recommends determining which personality type best represents you, then figuring out how you can structure your morning schedule around it.

For instance, if you’re more social, you might want to go to a busy gym to start your day rather than working out in your basement. Alternatively, if you’re emotional, taking time to meditate or journal alone could be more your speed. Ultimately, Lopez asserts that the most important thing is adherence to your routine. “Everybody has a morning routine plan until life hits you,” he explains. “So create one you can actually adhere to, based on your personality type.”

2. How can I activate my senses?

Exercising in the morning gives you a mental boost that’s better than caffeine, along with the physical benefits. For some people, a 10-minute stretching regimen jump-starts their bodies and minds. Others like to be activated by heading outside for a brisk walk in the fresh air. Not sure if either of those would activate you? Get creative and download a fitness training app to give you a different exercise challenge each morning.

Alison Gutterman, president and CEO at Jelmar, the family-owned cleaning products manufacturer of CLR products, explains that activating your senses with activity can have a two-fold benefit. “You don’t have to leave your living room to be active,” she writes. “A simple morning routine of deep breathing and some yoga poses can activate your brain and body. Additionally, you’ll have time to engage in some thoughtful reflection while you’re exercising. (This isn’t to suggest you shouldn’t go outside for a jog, walk, or bike ride if you’re so inclined. It’s up to you to choose your athletic adventures!)”

3. How can I remind myself to be mindful?

Would you devote a minute to mindful meditation upon waking? Two? 10? Mindfulness is a valuable way to de-stress, and it helps you begin your day on a positive note. Before allowing yourself to check emails that will inevitably suck you into the day’s whirl, spend at least a little time being grateful or practicing some other form of mindfulness.

Even if you merely play with your dog for five minutes, you’ll get value from the experience. Your objective should be to appreciate everything you have every morning. That way, you’ll start your day with tranquility, not chaos. Remember what Sharon Salzberg, mindfulness teacher, author, and co-founder of the Insight Meditation Society, says: “Mindfulness isn’t difficult, we just need to remember to do it.”

Don’t despair if you can’t pop out of bed bright-eyed and bushy-tailed two hours before your co-workers begin to work. It’s not a requisite for success. Merely switching up your habits to suit your personality type and wellness needs — and being consistent in your routine — can give you a serious jump on your day so you can perform better and feel more energized. If you take care of your mental and physical well-being, your mind and body will return the favor.