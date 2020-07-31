Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Ways To Control How You’re Feeling When Things Feel Scary

How your thoughts control your reality.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Think about your surroundings as the tapestry of your life, it is so important what you allow in your space. If you accept the premise that everything is made of energy and carries an energetic feeling or vibration, think about the impact that could have on your thoughts. If each decoration or visual, or sound, has an energetic feeling to it, you can just as easily place things around you that make you feel safe, inspired, and happy as you can, something that does the opposite. 

There is a lot in our lives that we Do NOT have control over, especially in this scary unprecedented time, but You DO in fact have control over your thoughts and what inspires them. 

  1. Control your Social Media Exposure

One area that has a huge impact on our lives is social media, so let’s start here.

Think about your Instagram feed as a perfect example. Your Instagram feed should be full of things that you enjoy looking at, make you smile and laugh.  Quotes that inspire and motivate you and are filled with beautiful visuals. Think of it as a Vision Board. Be brutally selective with who and what you allow in. Unfollow anyone not in alignment. The same goes for Facebook, join positive, uplifting groups. Be mindful of choosing to stay away from negativity. A lot of groups get really political and critical, and can be argumentative, choose groups with supportive communities that you can learn from.

2. Making a Home Sanctuary

Another important place to focus on is your home. Create a safe sanctuary for yourself. Make it a place you are happy to come home to. When doing this, take into account all the senses.

SMELL a relaxing, calming scent, your favorite aromatherapy oil or scented candle. 

SIGHT, beautiful things that make you happy, photos of your family or happy times. Posters or things that inspire you, inexpensive wall decals. 

SOUND, music that feeds your soul, songs that give you happy chills. 

TOUCH, things that feel soft, cozy, comforting. Pillows or blankets that feel soft to the touch.

TASTE, something delicious and decadent or healthy and nutritious. 

5 Simple, inexpensive ways to create your Home Sanctuary

  1. Clean out a space in your house, it can be a small corner or a whole room if you are lucky enough to have one. Remove the clutter as much as you can. 
  2. Lighting is important, find a way to make the lighting dim. Or use candle light. 
  3. Put a comfortable pillow or chair in that space with a cozy blanket. 
  4. Pick a fresh flower or a sprig of lavender and put it in a vase. Or add a diffuser with your favorite scent. 
  5. Add sound, on your phone or any device you have. Pick music that relaxes you, or choose guided meditations for free on YouTube. 

“Creating a sanctuary is a catalyst towards manifesting peace in all areas of your life.”

3. Putting good thoughts in your Head at Bedtime.

Most people are really busy during the day and a soon as they climb into bed, they take the time to think about what bothered them during the day. They obsess over an argument or situation that upset them, and re-live every word. It is hard not to, but turn that around. This is the perfect opportunity to put positive thoughts in your head. You are about to go to sleep for 6-8 hours. Even if you feel that you have to do this, make it for a very limited time, don’t let it be the last thing you are thinking about!

Your subconscious will focus on what you think about as you are drifting off. Your thoughts will control your quality of sleep. 

Create a nightly ritual to support this, it doesn’t have to be long or complicated. For example, think about 3 things that happened during the day you are grateful for, or that made you smile as you are about to drift off to sleep. Focus on the details of those moments. There is always something to be grateful for. The more that you do this, the more it becomes a habit. 

As humans, we never stay the same, we are either getting better, or we are getting worse. Our thoughts control our reality and create our life. To become the master of your destiny, learn to control your thoughts with these simple steps!

[email protected]

@roslynsalt

wendy shulman, Wellness Architect, Holistic Collaborator, and Manifestation Coach at Roslyn Salt Cave

Wendy is the Owner of Roslyn Salt Cave which is the result of a car accident that turned out to be the catalyst to a 26 year healing journey and spiritual awakening, that led Wendy to finding her destiny. Her  belief of collaboration is based on the African Philosophy of Ubuntu, "I am because you are,".

Follow me @roslynsalt on Instagram or Roslyn Salt Cave YouTube

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Kathryn Ely: “Here Is How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times”

by Beau Henderson
Community//

“Choose to focus on your outputs”, with Dr. Benjamin Ritter

by Ben Ari
The Body Love Society
Community//

The Body Love Society

by Caitlin Ball

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.