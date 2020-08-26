3 Ways to Build Your Mental Toughness Now!

Given all the unknown’s we face in today’s new normal your mind could be having a field day creating all kinds of stories about your future.

You may find yourself saying things like…

What if the virus comes back?

How will I be able to manage home schooling my kids again?

Will my life ever return back to normal?

This is normal reaction to uncertainty, but the wild part is — you haven’t even lived your future yet, so the stories your mind tells you simply cannot be true until they happen.

But, that doesn’t stop them from running and eventually coming to life. So, how do you stop your mind from making up stories and these stories taking up so much of your mental energy?

First you have to recognize when you have given power to your emotions. You see — emotions, if we let them, can rule our mind and impact our lives in not so healthy ways.

Here are the top 3 indicators your emotions have taken you over:

You’re reactive

You’re stress eating

You’re tired all the time

So, how do you shift into your personal power, reconnect to your inner brilliance and grow your mental strength now?