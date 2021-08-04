Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

3 Ways to Beat Insomnia, Naturally

Turn sleepless nights into sweet slumber Q: You’re an expert on sleep and dreams. So, I can’t imagine you have trouble sleeping. But if you do, what triggers it? Anxiety, stress, work, fatigue? And do you handle it? A: Who me, have trouble sleeping? Never! Okay, that’s wishful thinking. Truth is, I have had a […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Snuggle in for a good night&#039;s sleep
Image by Mylene2401 from Pixabay

Turn sleepless nights into sweet slumber

Q: You’re an expert on sleep and dreams. So, I can’t imagine you have trouble sleeping. But if you do, what triggers it? Anxiety, stress, work, fatigue? And do you handle it?

A: Who me, have trouble sleeping? Never!

Okay, that’s wishful thinking. Truth is, I have had a complicated relationship with sleep practically from the start. In fact, I could write a book on it. In fact, I have!

The Mindful Way to a Good Night’s Sleep is the culmination of what I’ve learned from a lifetime of grappling with, and ultimately healing from, my fears of the night and nightmares. But because I wrote a book on sleep and dreams, people think I sleep like an angel and have sweet dreams every night. But I encounter the same sleep issues anyone else does. The difference is, rather than medicate myself with pills, potions, or distractions, I take a mindful approach when sleep stealers like stressful thoughts keep me up. And I’ve even learned to regard my sleep impediments as my teachers. After all, they present opportunities to practice mindfulness and letting go.

The biggest challenge to sleep for me, and countless others, is anxiety. These three tips can help enormously on that front.

1. CLOSE THE BOOK ON NEGATIVE THINKING: Our brain chemistry when we sleep and dream is low on mood-boosting neurochemicals like serotonin. So, our thoughts at night skew toward the negative. The first step to sleeping soundly is to stop believing the dark or worrisome thoughts that keep you up at night.

TRY THIS: When a negative thought arrives at night, remind yourself that you don’t have the brain chemistry to handle this right now, and instruct yourself to drop it. If it persists, write the worrisome thought in a notebook and tell yourself if you still believe it at noon tomorrow, you can address the issue then. For now, literally and metaphorically, close the book on it.

2. AIKIDO FOR ANXIETY: I’m no martial arts master, but I do know that in Aikido rather than fight against your opponent, you redirect their power to defend yourself. So, stop fighting anxiety at night and instead engage with it.

TRY THIS: When anxiety sneaks up on you at night, greet it with curiosity instead of dread. Notice the thoughts without engaging with them, just watch them pass through your mind. What’s happening to your breath? Observe it objectively. Can you locate the anxious feeling in your body? Where is it strongest? Does it move, say from your throat to chest, and to your shoulders? Can you trace the sensation to its edges–can you find the boundary where anxiety dissolves into nothingness? Just keep observing without judging or wishing the feeling away. After five or ten minutes, the anxiety might recede, as your body and mind drift into relaxation. You might even fall asleep. But even if you don’t you’ll hover in a restful, and even dreamy state–and in the morning you might even feel refreshed.

3. MEDITATION, NOT MEDICATION: Rather than stay up too late then pop a pill to sleep, learn to sit through the sadness or anger without reaching for your phone, a snack, or stirring up some drama or activity. Yes, I’m suggesting that you learn to meditate. But wait! Don’t touch that dial. I realize that it’s popular these days to talk about mindfulness and meditation, but it’s less popular to actually put in the time on the cushion. But try it!

TRY THIS: Meditating in the evening, right before bed–or in bed–is the best way I know to sleep soundly, without having to rely on pills or potions. It’s easier than you think. Even a brief 5-minute meditation makes bedtime more relaxing, and it will ultimately change your experience of dreaming, too.

You can find some of my favorite beditations in The Mindful Way to a Good Night’s Sleep.

© 2021 Tzivia Gover, all rights reserved

https://www.storey.com/books/mindful-way-good-nights-sleep/
Tzivia Gover, Author and Dreamwork Professional

Tzivia Gover, Author or The Mindful Way to a Good Night's Sleep at Third House Moon, LLC

Tzivia Gover is the author of The Mindful Way to a Good Night’s Sleep and Joy in Every Moment. She is a writer, educator, and certified dream therapist and the education director of the Institute for Dream Studies. Gover leads workshops and panels about dreams, mindfulness, and writing. Find her classes at Dreaming on the Page and at http://www.tziviagover.com. She holds an MFA in writing from Columbia University.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

No Wonder We Can’t Sleep

by Tzivia Gover
Community//

Martha Lewis of Complete Sleep Solution: “You also need balanced minerals to sleep well”

by Tyler Gallagher
Explore a healing salt cave in this sleep story by Michelle&#039;s Sanctuary
Community//

Use Your Imagination for Better Sleep

by Michelle's Sanctuary
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.