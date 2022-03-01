Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

3 Ways To Be More Mindful at Work

Mindfulness helps us to perform at our best; that is especially true in a work environment. But the question many ask is, what is mindfulness, exactly? And how can we become more mindful at work? Let’s dive into a definition of mindfulness in the workplace and explore ways that we can achieve it. What is Mindfulness in the Workplace? […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Mindfulness helps us to perform at our best; that is especially true in a work environment. But the question many ask is, what is mindfulness, exactly? And how can we become more mindful at work? Let’s dive into a definition of mindfulness in the workplace and explore ways that we can achieve it.

What is Mindfulness in the Workplace?

Mindfulness is a therapeutic self-care technique where you are fully present and aware of everything around you. It incorporates practices that help reduce stress and anxiety. Also, it gives people the tools they need to overcome some of the more challenging events they encounter.

Practicing mindfulness in the workplace helps focus your efforts on tasks without being overwhelmed. It promotes positivity and helps increase working productivity. It is becoming increasingly important to practice mindfulness to get through your workday as you deal with growing stress and overwhelm.

Here are 3 Ways You Can Be More Mindful At Work

The workplace can be increasingly stressful, given today’s fast pace of business. You might find yourself facing more difficult days when you feel stressed and anxious. Being mindful can help you cope with those challenges by putting you in a more positive state.

There are many ways to be more mindful at work, but the goal is to feel more relaxed, comfortable, and productive. Here are three methods that will promote mindfulness.

1.                 Create a routine of breathing exercises

It is remarkable what even simple breathing exercises can do to your state of mind. They are easy to do at any point of the workday and effective in alleviating stress. Be sure to find time to perform some deep breathing exercises, focusing on your inhalation and exhalation. You will feel more relaxed and capable of coping with the day’s events. To get started, explore the many examples by Googling “breathing exercises”.

2.                 Take intermittent breaks from the tasks at hand

No matter how busy it is at your workplace, being mindful requires regular small breaks from whatever you are doing. Taking short periods for yourself throughout the day increases productivity. It provides the opportunity to relax, refocus, and reignite your efforts to accomplish the tasks at hand. You will have the time to perform mindfulness exercises such as breathing (noted above) or simply unplugging from technology and going for a walk.

3.                 Be grateful for everything in your work environment

Gratitude facilitates achieving mindfulness in the workplace. Even when you find yourself surrounded by negativity, being grateful for your colleagues and your job leads to a more mindful, peaceful state. Take some time to reflect on what you like about your work and keep that in mind when expressing gratitude around your work environment. Gratitude will help you feel thankful for who and what you have in your life.

Mindfulness is a Platform to Working Success

A constant influx of challenges and obstacles can bring us down. However, practicing mindfulness will provide a positive balance to springboard yourself to success. Be sure to incorporate these mindful practices in your workday. It will help you achieve your career goals and feel better as a person.

Mark Danaher, Career, Life and Leadership Coach, Virtual Speaker and Trainer at Careers by Design LLC

Mark Danaher is a career/life/leadership coach and certified career counselor who helps leaders elevate their careers and life to one they will love.  He helps his clients make the best of tough situations so they can be their best professionally and personally.   Mark uses coaching along with his extensive career development knowledge and expertise to offer his clients a uniquely holistic approach to making career and life pivots.  He helps his clients manage burnout, stress, and anxiety, integrate balance into their lives so they can make a meaningful change in their lives. He uses a holistic narrative career approach to help people tell their stories and learn from their careers and life.  Mark completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut in Economics and History and went on to earn his Masters at the University of Connecticut in Counseling Psychology.   Mark was the President of the National Career Development Association in 2014-2015 and continues to volunteer for the organization.   He is certified as a Certified Professional Coach, Certified Career Counselor, Holistic Narrative Career Professional, Retirement Options Coach, 2 Young to Retire Coach, Job, and Career Development Coach, Job and Career Transition Coach, and a Certified Career Service Provider.  Mark is a Master Trainer for the Facilitating Career Development Certificate and School Career Development Advisor certificate is actively coaching training, and teaching throughout the year.  He is now a Master Practioner of the Energy Leadership Index which is a great assessment to understand how you use your energy in your everyday life and under stress.  It gives you a great insight into how you can improve your everyday interactions and connections with colleagues, employees, family, and beyond.

You might also like...

Community//

How to be Mindful at work

by Gill Crossland Thackray
Mindfulness For Leaders
Community//

4 Ways Mindfulness Can Help You Become A Better Leader

by Priya Florence Shah
Well-Being//

Corporate Mindfulness For Beginners

by Gill Crossland Thackray
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.