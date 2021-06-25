3 Ways to Avoid Burnout as the World Reopens

I think we can all agree the last year and a half brought with it challenges none of us have faced in our lifetime. Yet, within the difficulty of 2020, if we look closely, there was a gift none of us expected…having to slow down.

Nowhere to go, no one to meet up with, and being forced to stay within the confines of our homes definitely changed our pace of life. And, if you’re anything like me, you kind of got used to it.

Now, as the world reopens and begins to pull your attention to social gatherings, kid activities and leisure events, it’s time to consciously make decisions that work for you so that you are able to take the gift of slowing down with you into “regular” life. If you’ve never done this before in a meaningful way, it can be challenging to know where to start. That’s exactly why I want to share 3 ways to prevent burnout relapse as you re-enter the world.

Imagine for a moment you’ve had a busy week full of demands on your time. You plan to visit with family over the weekend and hit the gym to blow off steam. You’d love to curl up on the couch Friday night and read your favorite book to unwind from the week. But a friend asks if you’d like to grab dinner and drinks Friday evening. As you consider how you want to respond, practice these tips to check in with yourself, respect your boundaries and prevent burnout.

What’s the tradeoff? We all have the same 24 hours in a day; how we choose to fill it is up to each of us. If you are in need of quiet time to process the stress of your week, honor this. If you need to get to bed early so you can hit the gym before other commitments, honor this. If you want to hang out with friends, honor this. Only you can trade off these values for yourself. Burnout begins by saying yes too often instead of meeting your own needs and setting aside time for stress recovery. Don’t forget to bring your health into the equation here. You are worth it! Does this align with my goals? As you move from one day to the next, life can start to blur. One day leads to another and before you know it, another month has passed. But what do you really want to achieve? If you wish to move forward with health, family or professional goals, knowing these is the first step. And the second step is taking action that supports these goals. So ask, “Will this align with my goals or distract me from them?” If you are uncertain of how to align with goals, sit down when you have a quiet moment. Clear your mind and start imagining the life you want. What does this look like for you? What do YOU want? This may seem cliché, but honestly, have you ever asked yourself this question? If you close your eyes and imagine yourself in the situation you are about to put yourself in, does it feel full of energy, fun, fulfilling? Or does it feel depleting, draining, heavy, I’d rather be doing something else?

Sometimes it’s crystal clear one way or the other. Other situations you may want to join friends but fear you will feel drained afterwards. For those situations where it’s not crystal clear, what do you value most? Weight those factors in your decision. Then GO with it, go all in. Afterwards, see how it felt and you’ll have a data point on what works (or doesn’t work) for you.

Most importantly, don’t act out of obligation or guilt; these actions just won’t serve you in the end. Helping others is a great way to support your friends, families, communities but it must be done in balance with your own needs. If you don’t consider yourself in the equation of how you spend your time, burnout will be lurking around the corner. For a healthier focus, come from a place of compassion: consider what’s best for yourself AND others. A quick moment to check in with yourself will help create balance.

“Love yourself enough to set boundaries. Your time and energy are precious. You get to choose how you use it.” – Anna Taylor

Checking in with yourself is a skill worth developing. If you didn’t learn to value your inner voice in your past, it can feel selfish or you may feel disconnected taking yourself into account. With just a little practice, you can develop this muscle and use it to prevent burnout and create more of what you want in your life.

You see, you are the only person who can make these decisions for yourself. What would it feel like to make decisions from the deepest place of alignment with your true goals?