Thrive Global
3 Ways that Charter Schools Prepare Children for a Successful Future

Parents want the best for their children, and many realize that the best only becomes possible through education. Exemplary early education is the only way to ensure children can gain acceptance into a top-rated university and find the career of their dreams. A charter school offers that type of educational experience.

  1. Raised Educational Standards

Charter schools are public schools, but they do not have the same curriculum restrictions and contracts used by other public schools. The ability to decide what standards their students need to move to the next grade or graduate allows them to have much stricter expectations. Students in a charter school must prove their proficiency in every subject because the administrators and teachers focus on skill levels and abilities and not just graduation rates like other public schools.

  1. Increased Parent Involvement

Students in charter schools can expect their parents to play a critical role in their education. Parents have become one of the essential tools for these types of facilities. Research has shown that parental involvement directly affects student performance more than any other factor in the child’s life.

The staff members of charter schools insist on parents taking part in the educational process. Parents can help in many ways that may not be possible with a traditional public school. Some of the decisions can include curriculum, school budgets, accountability for student performance, and more.

  1. Personalized Educational Experience

Charter schools can tailor the educational experience for the times and the students they teach. The freedom avoids outdated lessons, wasted class time and provides classwork at a pace that works for each child. Many of the students work individually to move on when ready or remain with a lesson longer if needed. Teachers observe the efforts of each student and help to guide those that need extra help.

The most beneficial role charter schools play the freedom of children to take part in a unique learning program regardless of their circumstances. Charter schools accept kids from any income bracket, any race, and any neighborhood. Parents do not need to feel that their only options for their children’s education are underfunded public schools or homeschool.

    Ralph Arza, Founder at Arza Consulting Group

    Based in Miami, Florida, Ralph Arza is a distinguished community leader who cares deeply about serving others. Born in Santiago de Cuba, Ralph Arza’s family were forced to move to Florida in 1966 when Fidel Castro seized power and began a new life. While not an easy life change, having to leave everything his family had ever known behind left a lasting impression on Ralph’s life going forward. This experience taught Ralph that he needed to take advantage of the opportunities presented to him and try to make a difference in the world. After leaving Cuba, Ralph grew up just outside of the Orange Bowl in inner city Miami. Ralph would regularly attend practices and games in the Orange Bowl, which is how he came to develop a passion for the sport. 

     

    In 1972, he even attended every single home game for the undefeated Miami Dolphins. When Ralph got older, he chose to play football at Miami Senior High, and his team eventually made it to the District Championship for the first time in over ten years. While attending Miami High, he met the woman he’d eventually marry - Eris Barrea. Ralph attended Beloit College in Wisconsin after graduating from Miami High in 1978 and played football there for one season before deciding to return back to Miami and attending Miami Community College.

     

    After getting his start as a government teacher at Miami Senior High School, Ralph went on to become the school's Head Football Coach, through which he led his team to a number of victories and championships. From there, Ralph was elected to become the District 102 Representative in the Florida House of Representatives. He worked to improve education as the Chair of the PreK – 12 Education Committee as well as the Vice Chair of the Education Council. With his coaching experience, Ralph has continually aimed to ensure that students in the state of Florida have opportunities for quality education as well as personal growth. Ralph Arza worked with Jeb Bush to create Florida’s A+ program. This program was aimed at improving the standards in both middle and high schools within Florida’s counties. 

    Ralph now works with local business owners and entrepreneurs in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida to provide meaningful business solutions through his company, Arza Consulting Group.  Ralph will always believe in the power of education and has shown so throughout his years of service in the field. To learn more, visit Ralph Arza's website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

