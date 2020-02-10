Contributor Log In/Sign Up
3 Ways Meditation Improved My Life

How Meditation Changed My Life

I was stressed. My stomach hurt more often than not. And I felt incredibly unhappy, even though, to any outsider, I was doing well.

It felt like a trap I couldn’t get out of. I needed to get my stress under control. But how? How do I stop snapping at my kids? Focus better with work? Love life again? I hated this feeling of drowning. Just trying to survive.

My answer came in one word: meditation.

I committed for seven days. Sitting and breathing for ten minutes a day. In and out.

That turned into fifteen. Before long, I was a regular meditator. It surprised me, but here’s why I couldn’t stop.

1. I Was 10X Calmer

All of a sudden, I was getting through the morning without yelling at anyone. Plus, I could relax and unwind without my mind in a million different places. It felt SO GOOD. And at first, I continued the practice for this reason alone. For the first time in a long time, I was less reactive and more chill. I wanted to be this new person.

2. I Became Present

Through meditation, I noticed, for the first time, how insanely distracted I had become. Very rarely did I focus on one thing at a time. Seldom did I notice the little details like the beautiful color of my son’s hair or my husband’s warm hug.

I was able to re-evaluate how I experienced the world and intentionally practice being a part of it. It’s something I still work on today, and I’m so grateful meditation opened my eyes to it.

3. I was Wildly More Productive

I’m not even sure why. Perhaps it’s because I was centered for the first time in forever. But when I dug into work, I focused for much longer periods than before. I gave my full attention to one task and produced much more high-quality work. It was an unexpected surprise that underscored the importance of my new practice.

In Conclusion

To learn more about how to meditate and what apps I enjoy check out: How to Meditate for Beginners

Truly, I can identify many additional benefits of my meditation practice.

I seem to get great ideas when I allow myself to be still. It has helped me fight insomnia. And it takes full credit for keeping my sanity as a busy mom of little ones. I never again want to experience life without it.

“Quiet the mind and the soul will speak.”

Ma Jaya Sati Bhagavati

If you’ve never tried meditation, I encourage you to give it a go! Start with seven to ten days and see where it goes! Like me, you may find it’s the anchor you’ve been searching for.

Jennifer Kropf

