Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Ways Meditation Can Help Improve Your Life and Mindset in 2021

This year is already a doozy. With current events and personal setbacks upending your life, there’s only so much you can do. But luckily, what you can do is incredibly powerful. I’m a meditation teacher with Chorus Meditation. I also help mindset coaching clients reconnect with themselves through mindfulness practices like hypnotherapy and energy healing […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

This year is already a doozy.

With current events and personal setbacks upending your life, there’s only so much you can do.

But luckily, what you can do is incredibly powerful.

I’m a meditation teacher with Chorus Meditation. I also help mindset coaching clients reconnect with themselves through mindfulness practices like hypnotherapy and energy healing like reiki.

But it’s not about the tools—it’s about how they can improve your mindset now.

What is mindset? Very simple. Your mindset is your attitudes and beliefs, which lead to your actions, which lead to your life.

Simply put, mindset really is everything.

But if you’re struggling or worried about being toxically positive, how can you improve your mindset?

Here are three simple ways to improve your life and mindset through meditation.

  1. Box breathing. Just notice what it feels like to breathe. Then breathe in for 4 seconds, hold for 4 seconds, breathe out for 4 seconds. Repeat as many times as you need to feel calm.er
  2. Visualization. This practice isn’t just for imagining what you want in the future. Studies have shown that simply remembering happy memories and allowing them to wash over you, fully immersing you, can calm your nervous system and make you feel happier. Give it a try: think of a time you felt blissful. Soak it in for 1 minute. Now how do you feel?
  3. Letting go. Meditation is ultimately a practice of letting go. If there’s a negative thought that often rolls around your head (you know the type—nasty, critical, negative self-talk that can pull you down), imagine yourself holding it in your hand, then dropping it down into a deep well. Stay present with yourself and notice what thoughts and feelings come up for you. Can you replace that negative thought with its opposite?

    Ellie Bozmarova, Founder at BIGSISTER

    Ellie Bozmarova is an author and the founder of BIGSISTER, a personal development brand empowering purpose-driven women to live more adventurous, joyful, abundant lives free from fear and self-imposed limitation. Learn more at www.bigsister.co

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    mindset-traps-metaphor
    Community//

    6 Most Common Mindset Traps and How To Avoid Them

    by Mindset Mentor | Michelle McClintock
    Community//

    4 Ways To Balance Stress and Positivity in the Workplace

    by Priya Thatte
    Community//

    Your Mindset is Your Compass

    by Dr. Michael Mantell

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.