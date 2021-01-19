3 Ways Meditation Can Help Improve Your Life and Mindset in 2021

This year is already a doozy.
With current events and personal setbacks upending your life, there’s only so much you can do.
But luckily, what you can do is incredibly powerful.
I’m a meditation teacher with Chorus Meditation. I also help mindset coaching clients reconnect with themselves through mindfulness practices like hypnotherapy and energy healing like reiki.
But it’s not about the tools—it’s about how they can improve your mindset now.
What is mindset? Very simple. Your mindset is your attitudes and beliefs, which lead to your actions, which lead to your life.
Simply put, mindset really is everything.
But if you’re struggling or worried about being toxically positive, how can you improve your mindset?
Here are three simple ways to improve your life and mindset through meditation.
- Box breathing. Just notice what it feels like to breathe. Then breathe in for 4 seconds, hold for 4 seconds, breathe out for 4 seconds. Repeat as many times as you need to feel calm.er
- Visualization. This practice isn’t just for imagining what you want in the future. Studies have shown that simply remembering happy memories and allowing them to wash over you, fully immersing you, can calm your nervous system and make you feel happier. Give it a try: think of a time you felt blissful. Soak it in for 1 minute. Now how do you feel?
- Letting go. Meditation is ultimately a practice of letting go. If there’s a negative thought that often rolls around your head (you know the type—nasty, critical, negative self-talk that can pull you down), imagine yourself holding it in your hand, then dropping it down into a deep well. Stay present with yourself and notice what thoughts and feelings come up for you. Can you replace that negative thought with its opposite?