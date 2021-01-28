3 Ways Holly—Spiritual Life Coach And Intuitive Psychic—Helps You Live Lifel

Sales Pages, Webinar Link, Sign Up Box, and/or etc. to promote your current offerings: quick link sign up on my home page, also in scheduling.

When did you start your business? How many hours a week do you work? How much do you make (if you don’t want to answer, that is fine). I began doing Psychic readings in in 1987, working for psychic “hotlines.” The first being Dionne Warwick’s “Psychic Friends Network”, Psychic Source, Crystal Clear ( which was calls to Europe & Asian Countries. I decided in 2005 to start my own business, Centerpointe.biz -Intuitivesolutions.rocks-Know known as Intuitivesolutionshk.com. I work as many hours as my clients need me. Some clients have urgent needs, and others can wait until I have more time in my schedule. I know which ones are urgent.

Please also in 2 short lines brag about yourself, if you really had to impress someone about what you do online, what would you say? I am one of the most honest & accurate Intuitive Psychics around. I give details, date’s time’s, descriptions of people. I also do “Hot Readings” which is where I start to pick up information when they call to schedule. I like to schedule them personally for that reason. I have never had an unhappy customer; I hear a lot of, “how did you know that?”, to which I reply, “you called me?!”

Book Your Currently Reading? (Entrepreneurial, Business, Marketing, Blogging, Social Media, AI, Content Marketing related). If you’re not currently reading a book, just name the last one you did read. Letters to a Young Medium, author Brian Bowles

Best Business Purchase? (Your best purchase that made a big difference to your business, for example: a WordPress Plugin, Website Software, Buying a Building, Investment Strategies,a new server etc) New Logitech Camera with speakers for zoom, making videos & Skype

Favourite Business Resource? Anything to do with Neuroscience and Quantum Physchics

Biggest Inspiration? (Larry Page, Richard Branson, Oprah, Rachel Ray, Ellen, My Mom, My Dad etc..) Albert Einstein

Favourite Business Website? (not your’s and must be Entrepreneurial, Business, Marketing, Investing, Blogging related) http://www.Thefemalelead.com

1. What inspired you to create a business and how did you motivate yourself to keep going? My accuracy could not be ignored. I wanted to share my abilities with others. There are so many people who were never taught the basics of handling life and it’s challenges. My Intuition just kept telling me to move forward and fill this need.

2. Comparing your business from back then to now, what has been the main thing that allowed you to expand your business (How you went from small time to big time success)? Word of mouth, my personality combined with my skills and business acumen.

3. Whats the most profitable aspect of your business, why do you think this is and how can others apply this to what they are doing? My Intuitive Psychic readings, which sometimes like therapy sessions. I have had so many challenges in my life, my medical file reads like “War

and Peace.” Each time I stood up to these difficult situations I faced my fears; and went through them with strength, grace and acceptance. That is how you gain wisdom. It is a gift from the Universe every time you successfully manage these situations. School of Hard Knocks is an understatement.

4. How Do You Work: (Do you wake up early, work late, communicate, what jobs do you do yourself, who do you talk to etc)? I am an early riser, and I go to sleep at the same time every night. It is very important to set your body clock, so that you have healthy, restorative sleep. I am communicating all day long, Social Media Marketing, Clients, Kindred spirits I know all over the country, actually globally.

5. When did you realize you were successful/made it. (million visitors, new location, franchise, profitable day, featured in press etc) and how did you feel/celebrate? As my platform became vast, and my testimonials, recommendations and people that were “non-believers” turned completely around.

6. Looking back, what could you of done sooner to of got to that point quicker? Nothing. I don’t live with regrets. Everything happens for a reason. There is no such thing as luck or coincidence. The only constant in the Universe is change. Nothing happens one second before it is supposed to! I am an Intuitive and that is how I roll.

7. What should other entrepreneurs reading this be focusing on to expand their own Internet business (Outsource, get a team, public relations, social media, monetization, traffic generation, location etc)? PR, Media, Social Media Marketing, a great design team, serious SEO & Reputation Management. The most important thing is to have a passion for what you do, while creating TRUST with your platform.

8. What do you consider the main differences between those people who have been successful in your industry and those who have failed? There are a lot of people who claim to be Psychic, and hands down; they are not. Those people give great Psychics a bad name. If you are in it for the wrong reasons, it will never work. You must exude love, honesty; and genuinely care for your clients. I have had many clients call me and tell me that a “psychic has put a CURSE” on them. PAHLEEZ…. So ridiculous and unnecessary. If you have to manipulate your clients into feeling scared, and that they “need” you, that equals failure. It is so true, you get what you give. Welcome to the Karma Café, you are served what you deserve!

9. When you were five years old a lot of us believed we could do anything, right? So, how do you see the ArtsySmarts in your business? (Meaning — How do see the beauty in what you do when you do what you do?) That’s easy. Every time I help a client find peace, answers and happiness; that is beautiful. I LOVE my work!

My name is Holly K. Brooks, I am the founder of Intuitive Solutions. I am An Spiritual Life Coach, Intuitive Psychic and a Teacher of Life Arts. My top clients include Brian Bowles, psychologist, Author and an Evidential Medium. Candice Hozza, A Business Intuitive, Creator of the Pivot to Profit program and Podcast Host. Sally Park Rubin, Author of “The Over Functioning Women’s Handbook, Screen Play Writer, Television writer And Show Runner, Producer and Director of the Rocket Family Chronicles.

That voice in your head is your Intuitive Voice, it is never wrong. Step #1-Quiet your head so you can hear it, Step #2-Trust it, Step #3-Act upon it. This voice is NEVER wrong, and this takes years of practice.

Fear is a Liar. Our perception is our reality. When we allow fear into our psyche, it colors our perception. Leading us to make decisions based from fear. This leads us to all of the wrong answers and conclusions.

Relationships are challenging. We seem to choose the same person over and over. Yet, we expect different results. Time to understand and break these patterns.

— Seminar #1 – “I Told You So…” Sincerely Yours, Your Intuition

We will learn the three steps to access and use your natural intuition. By understanding and using your own intuition, life’s decisions will become easier. Your questions will be answered with clarity and focus. This class will help you to be mindful and understand the world around you. The goal is transformational growth.

** Show Idea #1: 3 Steps to Access and Use Natural Intuition for Easier Decisions

** Show Idea #2: Upgrade Transformational Growth to Understand the World Now

** Show Idea #3: How Your Intuition Teaches You When You’re Ready to Listen

— Seminar #2 – “Mindfulness, A Healthy Life Begins In The Mind”

We will learn exactly what mindfulness is. It is non-judging, how to be here, rather than in some imagined future, that causes anxiety. You will stop avoiding the thoughts and feelings that scare you. How to be compassionate to yourself. Generous of spirit to yourself and extend that generosity to others.

** Show Idea #1: Learn to Avoid Scary Thoughts and Feelings to Live a Healthy Life

** Show Idea #2: 3 Ways to Live a Healthy Mindfulness Lifestyle

** Show Idea #3: 2 Tips to Stop Scaring Mindfulness Away Plus 2 Ways to Live a Healthy Life Today

— Seminar #3 – All About Attraction – The Science Of Marriage And

Relationships (May Be Taken By Couples).

Couples face more challenges and distractions than ever before. New data indicates staying the course is worth it. What does a modern marriage-relationship promise? The ultimate dream: a partner who sees what you really are and not only accepts it but improves it.

** Show Idea #1: Improve Married Life and Face Problems to Be the Partner of their Dreams

** Show Idea #2: How to Find Your Dream Partner with a Quick Reality Check

** Show Idea #3: Got Marriage Problems? See You Like They See You—Get Marriage Success