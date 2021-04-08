3 Ways Fear Keeps Leaders From Experiencing Growth

It’s important to realize that there is nothing stopping you from living an amazing life. You can live the life you’ve dreamed of since you started your success journey. We live in an incredible time. Today, we have access to information and tools in a way that makes what was once out of reach possible for any leader.

We have access to the Internet, social media, podcasts, books, videos, and many forms of inspiration that take the guesswork out of creating growth. We have all the resources that take away the old school gatekeepers that you would have encountered in the past.

However, with this access and the tools, too many leaders settle for a life that could best be described as existing. They don’t chase set big goals and don’t believe this kind of life is possible for them. The reason is that a fear of failure keeps them from taking action. Each of us struggles with a fear of failure and it keeps us from exponential growth. Here are three ways how.

1. Fear fuels self-limiting beliefs.

There are liming beliefs every leader has to overcome to achieve success. These beliefs are rooted in what we perceive are the negative qualities that hold us back. The fear of failure amplifies what we already struggle with and convinces us that these beliefs are a reality. They don’t have to be.

You can get over a fear of failure and beat your limiting beliefs by taking action despite them. Change starts with you believing it’s possible in your life. It then becomes a reality when you do the hard work. Beat your fear by consistently doing the work despite your fear. Consistency and a strong plan will help you grow.

2. Fear keeps you stuck in the past.

The fear of failure has a funny way of making everything in your business seem like it’s not working. It feels like what you’re going through right now is all that’s possible in your journey. It covers the road to success and gets you detoured in your current situation. It doesn’t have to.

In a moment of experiencing a setback, close your eyes and breathe. Realize that life isn’t over and that you can overcome that momentary setback and continue to grow as a leader. Your current situation doesn’t have to be your permanent situation if you move past your fear of failure.

3. Fear convinces you to settle.

It’s hard making changes that lead to whatever a successful life means to you. Settling for what feels like a good enough life is a more appealing option. The fear of failing and failing publicly makes good enough look like incredible.

Yes, creating your dream life will probably be one of the hardest things you do. Yes, you will experience failure and it may be public. But, the life that’s waiting for you beats living a life of regret. Life is too short to let a fear of failure keep you from doing what it takes to overcome difficult situations. You can and will if you decide good enough is not enough for your life.

Fear is a natural emotion but it can be an asset instead of a stumbling block. Fear can keep you on your toes and can help you make sure you have a solid plan. It can help you move forward cautiously and could help you see trouble ahead.

It took years of beating fear, creating a plan, and taking massive action, but it was worth the struggle because I now wake up to a business I love. Anything that’s worth it in life won’t come easy and that’s a good thing. You learn to be grateful for what you worked hard to accomplish. You’ll never get rid of fear completely. Take action anyway.

Photo Credit: @timtrad on Unsplash