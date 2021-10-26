3 Ways Employees Benefit When Their Company is Committed to Social Issues

It’s difficult these days to open a news website and not see a story talking about businesses behaving badly specifically when it comes to issues such as climate change, social justice, and leadership corruption.

It’s clear that industries need to do better within each of these areas regarding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) guidelines. To that end, the United Nations helped initiate ESG. guidelines under its Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). Since their inception in 2006, these principles have continued to gain significant traction among fund managers and institutional investors. According to research firm Opimas, since 2013 more than $35 trillion US has been invested in organizations using these guiding principles.

1. Employees want to work for companies that do good

Other research has found companies with proven ESG commitments can attract better employment candidates as well as boost employee retention and satisfaction. According to a Marsh & McLennan study, employees who are highly satisfied with their organization’s ESG commitment are internally motivated to drive better results, work harder, and remain with an employer longer. Additionally, potential employees who are excited about a prospective employer’s ESG efforts create a stronger talent pool, and ensure a steady flow of crucial human capital – even within tight labor markets.

The McLennan study further noted that 72% of the global workforce will comprise Millennial and Gen Z-aged employees by 2029, and both demographic groups place greater importance on environmental and social concerns than prior generations – likely expecting more from employers.

2. Enabling economic equality is a priority for most employees

Now more than ever, employees want to work for companies whose cultural DNA includes DoNAtions. In fact 71% of surveyed employees say it’s imperative or very important to work where culture is supportive of giving and volunteering.

One of the few industries that has come into being since the Principles for Responsible Investment came to be in 2006, is the blockchain/crypto industry which was conceptualized in 2009. One of the greatest promises of the crypto-sphere is its ability to bring banking access to the 1.7 billion unbanked individuals of the world who have no access to any kind of financial services – not even a savings account. That’s possible through the near ubiquitous penetration of mobile phones. According to Statista, an estimated 6.055 billion smartphone subscriptions worldwide and a global population of 7.8 billion.

So, nearly 80% of the people on the planet own a cell phone, while nearly 100% of the people on the planet can get access to one. The global mobile network, combined with crypto, opens the door to financial services without needing a bank. Economic equality is an incredibly noble goal that resonates with many employees committed to social justice issues and eradicating poverty.

3. Governance

From inception, the majority of crypto service providers have implemented significant anti-corruption technology including anti-money laundering protocols; multi-factor authentication; “Know Your Customer” verification; and anti-terrorism funding programming. In addition, crypto projects have launched many safeguards to protect investor privacy and invested assets – and these ESG activities are working as well as inspiring employees.

How doing good makes good business sense

Several crypto-based companies have built their operations on a strong ESG foundation. For example Energi, has a fully developed ESG project that’s been active and fulfilling the promise of ESG for years. It’s called Energi Impact, an educational platform with free video tutorials in personal development and self-awareness, that’s completely supported via Energi’s self-funding treasury.

“Engeri Impact is a self-funded humanitarian and conservation agency, with a goal of healing the planet and our individual selves.The Impact educational platform features dozens of free videos and podcasts that strive to raise self awareness and self healing for anyone interested in pursuing those goals,” said Energi President, Ryan Lucchese. “The videos cover a wide range of sustainability issues. And over the years we have also held regular beach and river clean-ups of litter and waste – all driven by a deep commitment to ESG principles.”

Additionally, Energi Impact actively supports a handful of orphanages in Bali and has planted thousands of trees around the world as part of a concerted effort toward reforestation.

Lucchese said that it makes logical sense as well as, dollars and cents, to make ESG principles a business priority. “Building a business with a strong ESG commitment is the only business worth building.”

At the end of the day, employees benefit and are more committed to companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to issues regarding the environment, sustainability, and governance, because doing good is good business.