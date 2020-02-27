3 Top Tips For Soul-Aligned Success

Normal success isn’t enough for spiritual people.

I have worked with many 6/7 figure clients who had a lot of money, acclaim in their chosen profession and great relationships but they still felt something was missing from their lives. THE MISSING LINK WAS SOUL-ALIGNED SUCCESS.

Soul-aligned success is success in this world that helps you align with your soul, making you feel a deep purpose, happiness and contentment in your life. You still can make lots of money but the feeling is very different from normal success.

I know this not only from working with clients but my own life. Having got a lot of success in the High Performance Sports Coaching world I reached a point where it no longer resonated with my soul. I had to make a change. I created a high 5 figure spiritual teaching business, before focusing on helping spiritual people create businesses they love. The work set my heart on fire and revealed new elements to my soul.

IF YOU ARE ALSO LOOKING FOR THAT NEXT LEVEL OF SOUL-GROWTH THEN YOU NEED TO HEAR THESE THREE TOP TIPS FOR SOUL-ALIGNED SUCCESS.

Firstly you have to be prepared to take action. When your soul/intuition/heart tells you it is time to move on from something you have previously loved it is extremely difficult and takes a huge amount of courage. Only action creates new results and manifestations. If you are someone who struggles to take action then there a couple of key factors that help. Firstly don’t over-think things- your initial gut instinct (shocking as it may have been) was likely to have been right. Secondly try to feel and over-time see the imperfection in the perfection from the action you took. Often what appears like the most imperfect thing was actually helping you get to the next level of the perfection that is you and also had a perfect timing/order to it.

Secondly you have to be prepared to be patient. Often once the decision to change is made there is initial euphoria, before your enter what I call the “waiting progression zone”. This is the hardest part. Here you must continue to take action to align yourself with the new vibration your next level of soul growth is calling you, continuing to peel away the layers of resistance, unworthiness and self-doubt that are limiting you. And you also have to wait. I have known many clients who have waited months and occasionally a few years going around in what appears to be circles before they started working with me and then really started to shift things to get soul-aligned success. It had to be that way. I also know from my experience that there is no point in trying to force these things- if you are action-orientated like me, often as we progress the best action can be no action and a trust in patience. As hard as that patience may be!! So annoying!!

Lastly you have to know on a deep level you are worthy of soul-aligned success. We all tend to limit ourselves and play small. Often the most challenging thing is really looking with honesty at our past behaviour, questioning how much came from a place of fear/need for approval/unworthiness and how much really come from a desire to align with our soul. There is no right or wrong but often the answers can be shocking!! They make you see how much your past behaviour has come from unworthiness and that actually you may need to take a lot of action to un-do all the things you have created from this unworthy place.

Soul-aligned success is possible. You need a willingness to take big action, deep patience and a desire to discover how worthy you are of amazing things. It is not just about you. Often the biggest thing that has kept clients and myself going through so many challenges is a real willingness to not only improve our own lives but also use our transformation to soul-aligned success as a teaching tool to help others improve their own lives.

Now please take action and get that soul-aligned success you deserve.