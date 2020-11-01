During Covid-19 every coach whether they are in the fitness industry, nutrition, life coaching, etc, are looking to transition to online coaching, here’s how you can do that:

3 Tips To Transition To Online Coaching:

Define a niche market

Nowadays everyone is becoming an online coach so it’s hard to compete with everyone and especially with the top 1% of the industry. In order to do that you have to define a niche market. The way you define a niche market is by focusing only on one problem and giving one solution. Let’s say you’re a fitness coach but you’re expertise are to help people lose weight, so what you can do is help only people that are overweight to lose weight and become an expert in that niche.

Then people won’t see you anymore as a random fitness coach but they will see you as a weight loss expert. Start building an online presence You can be the best coach in the world but if nobody knows that you exist how you can help them.

That’s why marketing and building an online presence is very important when it comes to online coaching. When it comes to building an online presence and marketing you don’t need to build a funnel, create a webinar, or start running ads. In the beginning, all that you need to do is create content and have conversations with people who need your help.

Give an amazing experience and results to your clients If you want to build a long-term business this part is one of the most important ones. If you give amazing experience and results to your clients then you can get testimonials from them and use those testimonials to show massive social proof to your potential clients but also you can ask them for referrals, and chances that they know somebody that had the same issue as they are very high.

Reference by Rron Rizvanolli