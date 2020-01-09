3 Tips To Prevent Burnout

The holidays are over and it’s time to get back to work. It’s a new year and it’s time to tackle the pile up of assignments from before vacation. This can be stressful and create anxiety that pushes people pass their limits. Meetings and deadlines are taking over and burn out is coming. 1 in 5 employees are at risk for job burnout.



Burnout or job burnout is a specific type of work-related stress, a state of physical or emotional exhaustion that also involves a sense of low productivity and loss of personal identity. Some symptoms of burnout are:



Feeling cynical or critical at work

Having trouble getting started

Becoming irritable or impatient with co-workers, customers or clients

Lack the energy to be consistently productive

Can’t concentrate

Don’t feel satisfaction from achievements

Using food, drugs or alcohol to feel better or to simply not feel

Change in sleep habits

Headaches

Stomachaches

Let’s look at some ways to avoid job burnout.

Review Your Options

Discuss specific concerns with your supervisor. You may want to provide documents or a schedule with due dates to help your boss visualize all that you do. Maybe then you can work together to change expectations or reach compromises or solutions. Try to set attainable goals and stay in communication about your progress, issue, or any reevaluation that may need to be done. Getting everything off your chest can help relieve anxiety and let people know how you are feeling.

Seek Support

Whether you reach out to a fellow employee, friend or loved one, support and positive reinforcement may be able to help you cope. If you can connect with HR for advice, guidance or resources, take advantage of it. Employee assistance or wellness programs are put in place to help individuals through their struggles.

Exercise And Eat Right

Regular physical activity can help relieve stress. It can also take your mind off work. Just 5 minutes of stretching at work a day can help you regroup and focus on the task at hand. Healthy eating is a great thing to pair with exercise, including fruits, vegetables, and other healthy foods is a great way to increase energy and reduce gut inflammation which, in return, can lower stress.

These are just a few ways to prevent job burnout. Remember to stay positive put everything in perspective and try not to let your job overwhelm you. By following some of these tips and taking a deep breath, you can get through it.