3 Tips To Help You Master Your Next Negotiation

By Ashley Stahl, Originally Published in Forbes

You’ve made your pitch and you nailed your first meeting, now it’s time to talk money. As a career coach to job seekers and entrepreneurs all over the country, I can confidently say, this is an area where preparation is your biggest key to success.

Unfortunately, negotiation talks are also an area that many people lack confidence in. A study from SmallBizTrends.com stated that only 39% of workers tried to negotiate pay with their last job offer.

Here are some tips that can help you master your next negotiation:

Have your priorities figured out. Really take the time to step back and evaluate the position or deal. What points are you willing to concede on, and which would impact your life the most? If you want to move the conversation from internal to external, try using a rank-ordering strategy and making your priorities known to the other party.

Make the first move. While It may be good manners to hold the door open for others and let others pass ahead of you on the road, the same cannot be said when it comes to negotiation tactics. By striking first, you have established a high anchor point, and determine where the final compromise ends up.

Be willing to walk. This is an especially important mindset to remember when it comes to thinking about your clients. It can be difficult to let a client go, especially if you're just starting out, but your willingness to walk will pay off in the end by giving the client the viewpoint that they have something to lose.

Negotiating is something that nobody wants to do, but it’s something that you need to be prepared to master if your business is going to be successful. With the right preparation and mindset, you’ll be able to negotiate any deal and get the most for your hard work.

