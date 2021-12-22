Contributor Log In
3 Tips To Help You Hire A Stellar Employee

Tips To Help You Hire A Stellar Employee

By Ashley Stahl, Originally Published in Forbes

You just opened up a new spot on your team after your company saw consistent growth. You’re ready to expand, but aren’t sure how much to pay for a new hire. As a career coach, I hear this problem all the time. My advice? Remember why you started your own company in the first place.

You need to follow the old adage, “treat others as you’d like to be treated.” How do you determine if you’re wasting your time or if you’ve truly struck gold?

Here are some tips you can use to ensure your new hire is dynamite and not a dud.

  • Get more people in on the hiring process. If you’re hiring your fifth or sixth team member, a good way to tell if the person you’re interviewing will mesh well with the team is to have the team sit in on the interview. Have everyone around a table ask a specific question, or take control of the process but ask for everyone’s input. This will not only improve morale in your office, but also make your new hire feel like your team is respected and is one that’s worth joining.
  • Listen for passion. Sure, a stacked resume is impressive, but if a person lacks passion then they will not help your company succeed. If you want to find someone who will contribute to your company’s growth, then look for someone that matches your excitement in your vision. You can always train someone that needs a boost in a few skills, too.
  • Put weight on the interview. There’s a lot you can tell from the interview process, beyond the candidates answers to specific questions. For instance, if the prospective hire shows up late or doesn’t seem to put a lot of care into their dress or appearance, then they probably don’t care about the job as much as someone who is on fire for your company.

Hiring a new employee doesn’t have to be a needle in a haystack process. With hiring apps popping up all the time and some of the methods mentioned above, you’ll be able to find the right person to help your company thrive and set the bar for new hires in the future.

