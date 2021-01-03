Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Tips To Help Manage Your Mental Health For Business Success in 2021

As a society, we constantly hear how important it is to take care of our mental health and make it a priority in our daily lives. Managing your mental health and taking care of yourself while also running a business is not as easy as it sounds. It is time to take control of your […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

As a society, we constantly hear how important it is to take care of our mental health and make it a priority in our daily lives. Managing your mental health and taking care of yourself while also running a business is not as easy as it sounds. It is time to take control of your mental health and find ways to make it a priority to ensure success for your business in 2021. 

For numerous amounts of small business owners and entrepreneurs, having the sole responsibility of running a business on their own can take a toll on their mental health. It can be easy to focus all of your time and attention on running your business and making it successful, but without taking care of yourself first, your business will not do as well as you would like. As an entrepreneur, you can view yourself as invincible and self-sufficient while running a business and managing a personal life, but you are not. As a business owner, taking care of your well-being will not only lead to success for your business but also impact your self and the people around you.

Full-time entrepreneur, doctoral candidate, and Founder and CEO of Savvy Solutions Consulting, Shadé Adu, has found and implemented a variety of practices to manage her mental health while running a business and completing her doctoral degree. She is dedicated to sharing her mental health tips with other female entrepreneurs to help them ensure success for their business in 2021.

If you are ready to prioritize your mental health and ensure success for your business in 2021 follow these tips:

Express Your Gratitude

Once you wake up in the morning, express gratitude for things that you have accomplished. “I am thankful for the opportunity to serve people with my business and there are people who need me and I want to be of service to them,” Adu states. It is important to remind yourself of all the things that you have accomplished and will continue to accomplish. 

Take A Break

This is one of the most important tips for entrepreneurs and small business owners. Taking regular breaks away from your desk to get the exercise or taking a brisk walk outside will increase your mental health and productivity. “I believe in staycations and value think space. Entrepreneurs need dedicated time to just think,” Adu suggests. 

Read Daily Affirmations

Taking the time to read and say out loud positive daily thoughts and affirmations will help shift your mental health to a positive state. “I constantly read daily journals and books that shift my negative thoughts away and place all of my positive thoughts at the forefront of my mind,” Adu advises. Reading and saying your daily affirmations will help you increase your self-worth and ensure success for your business.

These mental tips will benefit any small business owner or entrepreneur that are seeking ways to manage their mental health to ensure a successful 2021 for your business. For more information on ways to manage your mental health in 2021, visit Shade’s website at http://www.shadeyadu.com/

    Tyhira Stovall

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Self-Care Practices For Business Owners To Ensure A Successful 2021

    by Tyhira Stovall
    Community//

    5 Tips to Stay Healthy When Starting Your Own Business

    by Maxime Croll
    Community//

    How To Practice Self-Care As A Busy Entrepreneur (5 Helpful Tips)

    by Thomas Griffin

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.