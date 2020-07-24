Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Tips to Embrace Challenging Emotions in a Pandemic

The waves go up and down, just be aware of what comes up for you.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

In the midst of world news that isn’t always positive and uplifting, the shifting of daily work/life patterns that are now different and the uncertainties of it all, there can be a lot of emotions that show up as we go through our daily lives.

Lack of motivation, productivity and overthinking happens as a result of many new considerations in light of the ‘new normal.’ Small daily activities such as buying groceries and going to the park can become triggering.

New questions come up:

Do you have your mask, sanitizer and gloves?

Are there lots of people outside?

Are people social distancing?

Are people wearing their masks?

There are also things that you can’t control such as the worker/shopper who is angry for whatever reason and you are on the receiving end of their emotions because he/she just doesn’t know what to do or how to cope.

It’s a good reminder to remember the things that I can control.

Here are three tips to help embrace challenging emotions:

  1. It’s an opportunity to observe myself. It’s a reminder for me to step back and fully feel the feelings that I am feeling even if it feels uncomfortable. And without judgement. A good reminder for me — “My feelings are real and my feelings are valid.”
  2. Being more kind to myself. Taking the time and space to acknowledge myself. I check in and acknowledge what feelings/emotions are coming up instead of pushing them back down. I have my own unique experiences that make me who I am, even if my perspectives do not match up with what others are thinking and feeling, I remind myself to honour and respect my inner world.
    In an ultra busy world with so many to-do’s, it can be tricky to carve space to reflect and now is a great opportunity to start. It doesn’t have to be perfect, just take action and give it a go.
  3. The discomfort can help me grow. In the moment, it feels like I’m riding an emotional rollercoaster with a wave of emotions that come up. At times, it may even feel like I’m the only one going through these emotions. And then the uncomfortable emotions such as anger and shame come up, making me wonder why I’m even in this situation to begin with.
    Then, I have to consciously remind myself to reflect and ask myself better questions such as:

“What are the lessons?”

“How would I do this differently next time?”

“How far have I come along in my own journey?”

How have you been handling challenging emotions during this pandemic?

This article was originally posted on Medium.

Carolyn Lowe

Carolyn Lowe, Brand Marketer | Storyteller | Connector

Carolyn is passionate about all things related to health and wellness.  She is a proactive and results driven leader with a track record of integrating authentic, cross-platform marketing experiences for startups, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), and global enterprises.

Carolyn writes about leadership, women in tech and health/wellness.

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Photo by Ivana Cajina on Unsplash
Community//

HOW TO BE POSITIVE

by Samantha Mirandola
Grief comes in different expressions during pandemic.
Community//

Permission to Grieve is Granted

by Erin Wiley, MA, LPC, LPCC
Well-Being//

Are You Lowering Your Self-Awareness Through High Anxiety?

by Pauline Harley

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.