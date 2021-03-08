Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Tips to Creating a Balanced, Long-Lasting Fitness Routine to Improve your Overall Wellbeing

Always have a system ready to reference that establishes actionable items, focus your time and energy on things you have control over and don’t forget to hit “reset” each morning.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Society has taught us that January is a month for setting and achieving new fitness goals—we expect our mind and body to work in tandem and create a routine that meets all our long-term wellness objectives. Come February, many experience fatigue from their once-inspirational New Year goals, and the term “February slump” sets in. Now entering March, nearly a full year into a global pandemic, creating and maintaining a fitness routine, for many, has never felt more challenging, but nevertheless, more important to our physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

As a certified personal trainer (CPT) and health coach with a master’s degree in sport and performance psychology (SPP), I understand first-hand that long-lasting fitness routines are not created overnight (i.e., do not magically cultivate at the beginning of a New Year) and are not one-size-fits-all. Creating a routine that fits your lifestyle should be a treasured journey, one that requires patience, and most importantly, a tailored, holistic approach to goal setting. 

I’ve outlined the three tips I’ve learned throughout my experience as a CPT and education in SPP that will help anyone take steps toward a balanced, long-lasting fitness routine to improve overall wellbeing. 

  1. Set SMART goals

Setting goals and achieving them are two entirely different things. The way you set up and structure your goals will have a large impact on how attainable they become. SMART, which stands for Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Time-bound, is an acronym I routinely refer to when establishing my objectives; it provides a roadmap to goal attainment.

While it is easy to say, “I want to drink the recommended amount of water each day,” it’s important to ask yourself: “how will I actually make that happen?” “What does it really take to do this?” I recommend picking one goal and running it through the SMART process. For example, if your goal is to increase hydration, then your SMART goal could be, “I will drink 90 ounces of liquids each day of the month and keep a daily hydration log to track my progress.” 

Even if the SMART acronym isn’t the best method for you, it is important to have guidelines and concrete actions in place that you can constantly refer to, in order to stay on track. 

  1. Control the “controllables”

“Controllables” is a phrase often seen in sports and performance psychology literature but can be used by anyone who finds themselves stuck. When we focus only on those things within our control and let go of the rest, we are creating space for clarity and complete focus. 

Exercise and physical activity give us moments in our day where we can control how we move, and what we think. This mindfulness strategy can also be utilized at work. If you are looking to improve your presentation capabilities for meetings and focus on what you see, hear and feel—eliminate the distractions. 

Although this strategy is beneficial in all facets of life, it is especially important when creating a sustainable fitness routine because your body is one of the few things you have complete control over. The more you move on a regular basis, the more in touch you become with your body, and the more experience you gain in exerting that control. This results in an increased ability to guide yourself and your body toward achieving your fitness goals.

  1. Take advantage of hitting the “reset” button every day

Every morning, we wake up and are given a new day to create whatever we would like for our lives. The goal is to leave any guilt, shame, blame and fear in yesterday and move into today with a clean slate and renewed spirit that moves people in the direction of personal and performance excellence. If you miss a workout from the day before—you wake up the next morning, hit your reset button, and choose to approach the day with a clean slate and positive attitude. 

As we grow into this habit and realize each day offers a chance to be our best selves, we create new neural pathways filled with positive outcomes that grow and develop over time.

The Takeaway

Above all, it is important to make sure you are establishing habits that benefit your mental, emotional and physical health. To do so, always have a system ready to reference, like SMART, that establishes actionable items; focus your time and energy only on things you have control over and don’t forget to hit “reset” each morning. In implementing these strategies to create a long-term fitness routine, you will begin to see an improvement in your daily routine and mental health.

    Melissa Aycock, MS, Certified Personal Trainer & Health Coach at Trainiac

    I have always loved being outside - running and playing with friends and family in the outdoors! From a young age, I understood the value of using my body to expend energy and relieve stress, and for some reason, I just knew I had to move to feel better inside and out. My first love of organized sport was with gymnastics and dance. It was fun to attempt to control my body in certain ways and even more importantly, I failed...over and over again. This is where I learned the value of consistency, patience, and persistence. I discovered group fitness and aerobics in my teenage years and knew I had found my niche in health, fitness, and wellness. I gained my first group fitness certification my freshman year of college and went on to become a certified trainer several years later. Eventually, I became a certified health coach and recently received my master's degree in sport and performance psychology. I am currently working towards my doctoral degree in sport and performance psychology as well.

    My focus and specialty in training revolve around positive coaching using strengths-based and positive psychology techniques. I also include mental skills training techniques to aid clients in moving towards their optimum potential and in support of their health goals and lifestyle priorities. My calling is to help people overcome all the different hurdles they have in their lives and move them forward into personal excellence and wellness. Along with being a Trainiac trainer, I own a small workplace wellness business, called Motivate Colorado.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Getty Images
    Resolution Revolution//

    Try These Experts’ Tips to Help You Transform Your Fitness Routine — and Stick to It

    by Lindsey Benoit O'Connell
    Community//

    ‘5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Can Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing’, with Dr. William Seeds & Klay S. Williams

    by Dr. William Seeds
    Community//

    “Plans fail because they don’t fit into the schedule people actually live.” with Dr. William Seeds & Andrea Marcellus

    by Dr. William Seeds

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.