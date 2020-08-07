Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Tips that kept me safe traveling solo

Many enjoy adventure, but are leery of being in an unknown place where dangers could easily arise. Below are just a few of tips I have tried to keep safe while traveling. 1. Always Blend In I can not express this enough. If you really want to enjoy the true environment of the location you […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Many enjoy adventure, but are leery of being in an unknown place where dangers could easily arise. Below are just a few of tips I have tried to keep safe while traveling.

1. Always Blend In

I can not express this enough. If you really want to enjoy the true environment of the location you are visiting become a local. If you are visiting a large city and see people reading newspapers, magazines, books etc., pick up a something from the stand and morph into a local.

2. Do not Flaunt

Tourists always make this mistake. They reveal they are not locals by unnecessarily flaunting things that are uncommon to the locals. When you travel out of the country, especially underdeveloped countries, try to refrain from always checking your phone, taking out electronics, such as ipads, tablets, and laptops. Crime rates are high when it comes to theft of such items. When traveling try to dress like the locals if possible. Do not wear excessive jewelry or very expensive clothing items as you will become a target for theft this way.

3. Be Prepared

Always come prepared with the currency of the country you are visiting. Try to avoid using an ATM close to or on at the airport you arrive at. The local employees or people in the surrounding area will most likely spot those using the ATM. You do not want to unnecessarily noticed by the locals. Do not carry too much money on hand. Always keep an eye on your bags. If you carry a purse try to always keep in front of your body as pickpocketing is not at all uncommon. Before you leave home try to research the countries customs. Try to learn the common passing greetings. Lastly always be friendly, kind, patient, and respectful. You can gain the local’s trust that way. Have fun and stay safe!

    Liz Hogan, Community Manager at Find My Profession

    I am currently a Community Manager at Find My Profession.  I have always had an unquenching drive to learn, hence, I have many hobbies (painting, music, photography, writing). I am passionate about volunteering and learning about others through immersion in different cultures and languages.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Keeping Healthy During Your Travels

    by Francesca Montillo
    Well-Being//

    How To Keep Your Stomach Happy While Traveling

    by Heidi Medina
    Community//

    Best Tips For The Outdoors & The Perfect Backpack!

    by Sacha Devoretz

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.