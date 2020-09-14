Contributor Log In/Sign Up
3 Tips on Effective Leadership

No matter if you’re new to management or a seasoned veteran, it’s never too late to learn a few tips on being an effective leader. Therefore, the following list includes three ways you can begin to hone your leadership skills and make them as useful as possible.

Lead by Example

If you are noticing that your employees are not doing what you’ve outlined in your company policy, you might want to first look in the mirror. The reality is that employees will only follow a specific procedure if they see you doing it as well. After all, if it’s okay for the boss to do it, why not themselves. Therefore, you should always make sure to lead by example. If you expect your team to be in the office within a specific time, you should as well. If you expect a certain amount of work to be done, then you should also be working right alongside them.

Share & Recognize Good Work

One of the most common complaints from past employees is that they would never get recognized for their hard work, or their boss would usually take credit for the good and blamed for the bad. An effective leader should never belittle the efforts of their staff. Instead, you should always make sure to share the glory along with the recognition. If an individual member of the team went above and beyond, that person should have the spotlight placed on them. On the other hand, when good work has been accomplished, make it known to your staff how proud you are of their hard work.

Master Communication

There’s no doubt about it; if you want to become an effective leader, you should continue to work on mastering communication. However, excellent communication skills don’t involve telling everyone what you want out of them; it’s also about listening to their concerns and suggestions. An effective leader should be able to persuade their staff to go above and beyond. They should even understand how to listen and process feedback when they are being spoken to.

So you’ve made it, you’re not a leader within your business. However, now is not time to rest on your laurels. It is crucial to utilize the information able to make sure that you become an effective leader to your staff and company.

Mike Plumlee, Financial Advisor

Mike Plumlee is a financial advisor in Dallas, Texas. He is the owner and President of MPAC Consulting Group. He has been working in the financial services industry for 30 years as of 2019.

