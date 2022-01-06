3 Tips From Challenge Winners On Increasing Your Steps During the Day

We all know that it’s important to move more during the day. Regular exercise has been proven to improve our heart health, help us sleep better, and even boost our mood. But with busy work schedules and families to take care of, we don’t always have time to schedule a traditional workout or a trip to the gym –– which is why increasing our steps throughout the day is a great way to boost our fitness! Sneaking in a few more steps here and there can help improve our mood and our well-being.

Here are a few tips from Thrive Challenge Winners that have helped them increase their steps:

1. Recruit a walking buddy

“My friend at work, Renee, and I are doing the ThriveChallenge together and motivate each other. We joined a gym, we do water aerobics and swim — and we walk together. It’s great to have that moral support.”

— Cynthia Tapia, Supercenter #4288; Broomfield, CO; $5K Winner

2. Walk around during your lunch break

“The first step I took was walking, either in the evening or in the morning before my shift. I try to take walks daily now. Sometimes I have to fit them in during my lunch hour, but I always make it happen.”

— Glenn Groves, Supercenter #3061; New Glasgow, Nova Scotia; $2K Winner

3. Make it a family activity

“Our family is becoming more of a team and I don’t think there is anything more beautiful than that. Bringing them into this journey has made all of us more accountable and effective. Before, I’d tell my family I’m going for a walk or a run and say I’d be home later. Now, it’s like: ‘OK, everyone get ready! We’re doing this together.’”

— Jessica Judy, Distribution Center #7055; Gas City, IN; $5K Winner