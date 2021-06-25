3 Tips for Working Dads: How to be a Champion in the Workplace and on the Homefront

Today’s working fathers care about success both in their careers and at home. They take pride in being good providers for their families and dedicating the time and effort necessary to being loving fathers, partners, and spouses. But often, many struggle to ensure that their influence and success in the workplace isn’t at the cost of their relationships at home.

In my experience as an HR Management expert and consultant for over 25 years, I have had the privilege of helping many working fathers create a sustainable work-life balance that enables them to better align their career choices with priorities at home, so that success in one area doesn’t equate to failure in another. In honor of Father’s Day, below are 3 quick tips for fathers who want to win at work and at home:

Seek remote work opportunities: Now I have to be honest, depending upon your home environment, this option doesn’t work for everyone. The pandemic of 2020 proved this to be true in more ways than one. However, for others, having the ability to toss a Frisbee with the kids between conference calls is a dream come true. Flexjobs.com, is a website dedicated to helping professionals find remote work. If you think this is the route for you, be sure to check them out! When you’re home, be present: Listen, your family isn’t looking for perfection, they are looking for presence and there’s a big difference between the two. When you’re home, put the cell phone, laptop, and gadgets away. The office had its time, and now your family needs their time. Try exploring the great outdoors, cooking and eating together, playing games, reading books, dancing (even if you have two left feet), etc. Just have fun and enjoy the moment. Know when to ask for help: Many working dads find it difficult to ask for help or admit they’re drowning in work. I get it, you want to be Superman, but guess what? Superman isn’t even Superman! Trying to live up to false expectations and realities, is self-detriment and you, your career, and family deserve better than that. If your workload is too heavy and you find it having a negative impact on your home-life, you owe it to yourself, your job, and your family to be open, honest, and talk it out with your boss.

With Father’s Day quickly approaching, I’d like to wish every working dad a Happy Father’s Day! Thank you for your commitment to making a difference in the marketplace and in the lives of those you love the most. For more keys to work-life balance, checkout this article from Harvard Business Review on 4 Ways Working Dads Can Make More Time for Family.