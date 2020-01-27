3 Tips for Meal Prep to Make Eating Healthy Less Stressful

Need tips for staying on track with your nutrition goals? Here are 3 tips for healthy meal prep:



I’m a real believer in the idea that can begin healthy changes anytime- it doesn’t need to be the start of the year or even a month.

Here are some meal prep tips if you’re also tightening things up right now:

Utilize leftovers

How many people are you cooking for? Now, double or triple that number when you are making food. Portion out leftovers into meal prep containers for lunch or freeze for a time strapped healthy dinner.

Forget Pinterest.

You don’t need new recipes! Make simple meals you already love to eat.



For example, I love hearty vegetable soups and I could eat a bowl daily…and I pretty much do. No need to recreate the wheel.



Online ideas may be aesthetically pleasing but if you are strapped for time, tried & true is best. Think of 4-6 meals TOTAL you love, are good at making, & put them on repeat.

Some others I enjoy include egg white omelettes (simply throw the veggie heavy “kitchen sink” inside), taco stuffed sweet potatoes, and big salads with various toppings.

The internet can help expand your meal prep repertoire but don’t start out there.

Enjoy Prep Time

Block off to a single day (naturally, this depends on your lifestyle) and pair with something you enjoy – maybe it’s your favorite show or a regular phone date with a pal.

I know people who make it a family affair or team up with someone they love for meal prep- game changer!



If you look forward to the thing (or time with people!) you’ve paired meal prep with, it won’t be a burden.

If you found this post helpful be sure to share with a friend!