3 Tips for Developing an Entrepreneurial Purpose

Being an entrepreneur isn’t easy. Many people think that entrepreneurs just throw money behind a cause and suddenly make bank off of their investment – but it takes hard work and dedication to be successful. To start off a career in entrepreneurship, you need to have a purpose – something that you are passionate about and something you can be driven by. But how do you discover and live out an entrepreneurial purpose? Read on for a simplified explanation.

1 Find a Purpose You’ve Already Had

It’s hard to be driven. Having a single driving force behind your life’s work is rare, but nearly every entrepreneur has a specific moment that provides them with a driving purpose. Spend the time to look back on your life, who you are, why you’ve done, and why you did it. We all have moments that changed the way we looked at the world – a loved one’s passing, an injury that scarred, or maybe an incredible vacation trip, or a moment with an inspiring figure. 

2 Give Your Purpose Spirit

Once you understand what your purpose is – the defining moment for your life – you need to infuse it with an entrepreneurial spirit. You need to find a way that this purpose can be enacted in the world.

Don’t be afraid to be specific – business is going to struggle if it caters to everyone. Have a demographic, a niche, having a focus is critical for a fledgling business. 

3 Live Out Your Purpose

Once you have a purpose and have given it a form, you can really take flight and hit the ground running.

Building a network and community that resonates with your concept will bring together a driving force that will start your success off right. A community is more than just a support network – it’s a group of people that push and pull you towards your goal! Whether it’s the spirit of competition, a supportive and nurturing environment, or just knowing that others are out there going through the same struggles, a community can be essential to your success and purpose.

Living out a purpose is a difficult, and oftentimes vague undertaking. But as an entrepreneur, you need to have a driving force and purpose, otherwise your work and business will lack focus. Being focused, driven, and inspired will keep you on task and at your peak the entire time you labor away.

Gholam Ray Shafazand

Gholam Ray Shafazand, Director of Food and Beverage at Vaam Corp

Gholam Ray Shafazand is a California-based hospitality professional with over 23 years of experience. Ray currently works as a Hospitality Consultant and as an entrepreneur. He provides his expertise to various restaurants, hotels, nightclubs, and bars domestically and internationally to improve operations and increase profitability. Throughout his two decades of work, he has developed a keen knack for trimming the fat and creating a lean workplace with minimal waste. Throughout his life he has found that creating a positive workplace is key to a positive profit margin.

