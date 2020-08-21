Many business owners say that having a lot on your plate and for that reason, having a lot of stress, is just part of the job. There is always something to do, whether it is contacting current clients, making sure the paperwork is done correctly or targetting new leads. Nevertheless, too much stress can have a negative impact on people’s moods, sleeping schedule and overall health. That is why it is important to destress every now and then! In this article, we talk about 3 tips for business owners to reduce stress.

Take some me-time every day

Sometimes, there is so much work that you can work from morning to night without any time off. That is a guaranteed reason for a breakdown. That is why it is important to consider yourself your own client sometimes. Once a day or even a few times a week, plan half an hour to an hour completely to yourself. Do something that relaxes you, whether it is going for a walk in the park in the afternoon or going home to read a bedtime story to your kids. Having a moment to yourself when you do not think of your work will give you extra energy when you are working.

Outsource when possible

Do you get grey hairs doing paperwork or filling in taxes? Or do you hate doing another part of your job? Then it might be a good idea to outsource this work to a professional. Sure, it might be a little investment, but you get so much back for it! For instance, a professional accountant will take way less time doing your taxes, so you can focus on the things that really need your attention. Furthermore, having a professional responsible for something you are not good at yourself, takes away part of the stress.

You can outsource all kinds of things, from payroll to collection. For example, do you have clients that do not pay even though you have contacted them multiple times? Then it is a good idea to start working with a debt collection agency (Dutch: incassobureau inschakelen). A debt collection agency (Dutch: incassobureau) has tools that you do not have to collect the money you are owed. Furthermore, they know the legalities of debt collection, so you know you are in the clear and your debtor can not sue you back – which could happen if you contact them in various ways yourself!

Remember that many things go right

Sometimes it is easy to get into your own head. Everything seems to go wrong, everyone has questions for you and your stress-level is at an all-time high. When building or running a business, it is so easy to focus on everything that needs to be done or is going wrong. For that reason, it is important to take some time every week to assess what is going right and what you can be proud of. Every accomplishment, no matter how small, is worth celebrating! Sometimes you just have to change your outlook a bit to distress.